Franklin, TN

Franklin Light Opera Company Announces Production of Cinderella

By Press Release
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
The Franklin Light Opera Company announces its premiere production of Pauline Viardot's Cinderella, at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. The production will run for three performances, September 10 at 8:00pm, September 11 at 8:00pm and Sunday, September 12 at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Williamson County Performing Arts Center website, www.wcpactn.com.

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

