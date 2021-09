The Atlanta Hawks stopped a three-year playoff drought last season, surprising absolutely everyone with a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. There, the Trae Young-led team went to six games but ultimately could not deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, for a team led by a soon-to-be 23-year-old in his third year in the league, this was an amazing results. The whole league is now on alert, and the Hawks will not be underestimated.