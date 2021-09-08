CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

God will accomplish His purposes

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them, including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires...

www.weeklycitizen.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Nasu#Church#Philippians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Loudon County, TNNews-Herald.net

COVID claims local pastor

Loudon County lost a dedicated pastor who had an impact on the community and his congregation at New Providence Baptist Church. The Rev. Mark Caldwell, 59, died Thursday from complications associated with COVID-19. “Our pastor, Preacher Mark Caldwell, passed away this evening around 6:30 p.m. from this life to his...
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Getting old might be better than you think

It’s funny how we marvel at man-made items, but walk right past the flowers, trees, grass, etc. and don’t take notice. It’s almost as if we have become immune to them. I have always loved sunsets. I probably have 2000+ pictures of sunsets on my phone. I can’t bring myself to delete any of them because every one of them is so unique.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
ReligionWTHI

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joseph Smith Jr. (December 23, 1805-June 27, 1844) founded the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints around 1830. He is seen as a living prophet. "The Book of Mormon" is believed to be the result of Joseph...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
Religionpraisedc.com

Masking in church – is it a sign you don’t trust God?

Today, during Sunday Joy, host Ronnette Rollins discusses with listeners the topic of wearing masks in church. In particular, religious leaders, preachers and pastors discouraging their members from wearing masks in church. It’s disturbing to see video clips posted on social media of church services where the preacher is telling people not to wear masks in church. Some even making false claims that wearing masks in church means you don’t trust God. Back in July, Nashville Pastor of Global Vision Bible Church, Greg Locke, told his congregation that he would kick out anyone who shows up to church wearing a mask. What are your thoughts? Do you agree that wearing a mask is a sign you don’t trust God? Or do you think that these preachers are preaching against Christian principles by encouraging members to defy the CDC? Comment your thoughts below!
Montgomery County, VAsportswar.com

God has a plan

It sounds much worse when you say "the whole college is in lockdown due to -- HokieGator 08/27/2021 7:35PM. Just got an email from my daughter's school...they are enacting a -- Tafkam Hokie 08/27/2021 4:09PM. Have friends in three states reporting spikes/cases in kids schools -- WestyHokie 08/27/2021 3:09PM. Virus...
Religionguideposts.org

Jesus Really Sees You!

But Jesus turning and seeing her said, “Take courage, daughter . . .” Matthew 9:22 (AMP) Glennon Doyle wrote, “We just need someone to see the pain. . . . To say: Yes. I see this. This is real. . . . We just need a witness.” I think we need to know that someone gets it. That we are not alone. I imagine that when Jesus turned and fixed His eyes on the lady who touched the hem of His garment, she felt Him. She knew He understood. “Take courage, daughter.” I am here. I see you.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
Religionnewsbrig.com

10 things everyone should know about Jehovah’s Witnesses and their beliefs

Aug. 20—Jehovah’s Witnesses are a people of faith that many of us likely don’t know that much about. We may remember them as the people who often come to our homes in order to evangelize, but do we actually know what they believe? Below are 10 facts about this group which branched off from orthodox Christianity in the late 1800’s. We answer the questions of how they got their start, what their core beliefs are, and how many people ascribe to this faith in the world today below.
RelationshipsPosted by
Fox News

Biden gets foggy talking about daughter's wedding: 'My mind is going blank now'

President Biden appeared to get a bit confused Thursday when recalling his daughter's wedding during a virtual event to celebrate the start of the Jewish High Holidays. While much of the event focused on recent anti-Semitic attacks, Afghanistan, and the hope for renewal, the Roman Catholic president ended his remarks by calling for religious collaboration down the road, pointing to his daughter Ashley's 2012 marriage to Jewish doctor Howard Krein.
Religionarcamax.com

How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Religionpersecution.org

Widow Threatened by In-Laws for Converting to Christianity

09/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) –Bire Madakami’s husband, Lt. Padia Madakami, died in 2016, leaving her struggling to care for their four children in the village of Bejangwada, India. Three years later, in 2019, Bire heard a sermon and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She became a regular...
ReligionBelief.Net

6 Lies About the Christian Church

Even strong believers don’t have all the answers about Christ and the church. Many of us were taught certain lies in the church or by church culture. Buying into these falsehoods can separate us from God and lose sight of what church is all about. Holding onto these lies can be more detrimental than we realize. Here are six lies about the Christian church.

Comments / 0

Community Policy