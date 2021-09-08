Visitor Spending Dipped 31% in 2020

Visitor spending generated $775.97 million in direct economic impact to Williamson County during 2020. According to newly-released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, that was a 31% decrease from the previous record-high $1.12 billion in 2019. According to data from DK Shifflet, the county welcomed 1.23 million visitors in 2020, a 31.9% decrease from 2019’s record 1.81 million. The decline in revenue and visitation marks the end of a 10-year streak where the number of visitors and their economic impact on the county had increased year-over-year.