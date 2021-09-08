The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: The Hard Choices

We are BACK for the second half of the big season premiere of the 11th season of TWD! Coming in hot from last week’s ep, let’s just jump into it. Our subway crew quickly learns that Maggie managed to crawl underneath the subway car to escape the horde advancing on the subway car (not too surprising there, huh?). They manage to deal with what Negan did (not sure I agree with their decision but ok), then deal with a series of fairly dangerous subway cars, and Maggie tells an absolutely horrific story of human atrocity after they all have to watch Gage die. Daryl and Dog (unhurt, praise the lord) have a little side quest and then meet back up with the team just in time for Daryl to John Wick some walkers and then stuff a grenade in the mouth of one and blow up a whole little group of them. Action Movie Daryl is my favorite Daryl. Minus Gage—and with a hurt Roy—the group manages to escape the subway only to run into the Reapers, who shoot an arrow into Roy’s face, throw a blade into Cole’s leg (and did they manage to cut his hand off at the same time??), and pin our group down, leaving us with a massive cliffhanger for the second week in a row.