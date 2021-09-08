CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: The Hard Choices

By Liam O'Leary
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo survive The Walking Dead, hard choices need to be made. Last week, I talked about how, in a zombie apocalypse, the old rules don’t apply anymore. Well, among those old rules is the idea that life will, in any way we conceive of it, be easy. If what we saw in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead is any indication of how an actual zombie apocalypse would be, then it would be about as far from easy as it possibly could be.

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

142K+
Followers
333K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Choices#The Walking Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Did the Reapers Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?!?

Warning: The Walking Dead sneak-peek video embedded in this article may be upsetting to some viewers; it certainly was to us, anyway. In the opening moments of Sunday’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead (9/8c), we’re taken back to the sneak attack by the merciless Reapers that ended “Acheron, Part II.” (RIP, Roy.) This time, however, we follow Daryl and his faithful companion, Dog, as they try to elude their masked pursuers. As you’ll see in the exclusive preview above, it’s all going pretty well for the dynamic duo — up to a point. Then suddenly, Daryl and a Reaper are engaged...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Final Season Preview Peeks at More Empties Experiments

Walkers are back under the knife in a new look at The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. A first season post-credits scene revealed the Civic Republic conducts scientific experiments on empties — the Walking Dead spin-off's unique name for the zombified undead — when Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) pokes and prods Test Subject A402. The empty examinee is Belshaw's reanimated colleague, Dr. Samuel Abbott (S.J. Ovaska) of Portland, whose necrotic plasma and brain fluid undergo testing inside the sterilized lab where muzzled empties are strapped to gurneys and subjected to post-bite R&D.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead, Acheron, Part I: Things To Note

The newest season of The Walking Dead has begun. The first episode of the final season of The Walking Dead has aired, and it’s already planting seeds for a slew of story arcs for at least the rest of the first half of the season. Negan and Maggie’s feud, the sinister nature of The Commonwealth, Yumiko’s brother, the impending war with The Reapers, and the journey to get to them.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Did The Walking Dead Teach Josh McDermitt Any Survival Skills?

(TWD) character, Eugene, acted by Josh McDermitt seems hardly the most likely person to survive the apocalyptic world. And yet he managed to survive somehow. In Season 11, he was held for questioning by the Commonwealth. As usual, he looked terrified, about to wet himself, and babbling away for his life. So, now that he made it this far, did Josh learn anything about survival skills in real life?
TV Seriesskybound.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 02: Discussion

We are BACK for the second half of the big season premiere of the 11th season of TWD! Coming in hot from last week’s ep, let’s just jump into it. Our subway crew quickly learns that Maggie managed to crawl underneath the subway car to escape the horde advancing on the subway car (not too surprising there, huh?). They manage to deal with what Negan did (not sure I agree with their decision but ok), then deal with a series of fairly dangerous subway cars, and Maggie tells an absolutely horrific story of human atrocity after they all have to watch Gage die. Daryl and Dog (unhurt, praise the lord) have a little side quest and then meet back up with the team just in time for Daryl to John Wick some walkers and then stuff a grenade in the mouth of one and blow up a whole little group of them. Action Movie Daryl is my favorite Daryl. Minus Gage—and with a hurt Roy—the group manages to escape the subway only to run into the Reapers, who shoot an arrow into Roy’s face, throw a blade into Cole’s leg (and did they manage to cut his hand off at the same time??), and pin our group down, leaving us with a massive cliffhanger for the second week in a row.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Trailer: Surviving Nuclear Fallout

Fear the Walking Dead advises survivors to seek shelter and avoid exposure to radiation in the fallout of the explosive ending of Season 6, where submarine-launched warheads brought about Teddy Maddox's (John Glover) new beginning: the nuclear zombie apocalypse. When the Walking Dead spin-off returns for Season 7 on October 17, new parents Grace (Karen David) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) are sheltering in place aboard a nuclear submarine, Dorie duo June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) hunker down in an underground horror bunker, and a rebooted Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) rises from the ashes to rebuild a post-blast civilization.
TV SeriesVulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Ice Ice Baby

Early in this episode, we return to the Commonwealth, where Yumiko suggests a new strategy to find her brother and figure out what this place is all about. She can’t believe that the Commonwealth seems real — a structured and secure mini-state. Princess, meanwhile, is more amazed that Yumiko’s bro kept a photo in an actual wallet for 10-plus years. Miko is confident in her plan to confront the powers that be: “Cold as ice, demand results,” she says. “As a lawyer, it comes naturally.” She delivers on that promise, and a stark contrast is drawn between those who’ve emerged as steely leaders and others — well, mostly Eugene — shown signs of buckling under pressure. There are also two major reveals that could not be further apart on the good news/bad news spectrum.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Does Rosita die?

Our roster of heroes is dwindling down as the final season of TWD continues. Fans are on pins and needles about who’ll make it out alive, and we know from the past that no one is safe in this zombie wasteland. One of the longest surviving characters so far is Rosita Espinosa. However, despite the show focusing on her in the past, we haven’t seen much of her lately, and fans are wondering if Rosita dies in The Walking Dead Season 11.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Reapers Revealed in The Walking Dead Cliffhanger Ending

The Walking Dead reveals the Reapers and detours Maggie's mission to Meridian in another cliffhanger to end "Acheron: Part 2." Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 2. They're back. The unseen enemy group behind the attack that nearly kills Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in Season 10 makes an unexpected return in "Acheron: Part 2," ending with a first look at the Halloween-masked marauders who have taken over Meridian. Taking back the community, the well-stocked home where Maggie lived with the Wardens until the Reapers claimed it as their own, is the only way Alexandria survives. But first, our group has to survive the Reapers.
TV SeriesCollider

The Big Bads of 'The Walking Dead,' Ranked

Over the course of 10 years, the characters on the hit AMC drama series The Walking Dead, which recently entered its 11th and final season, have gone through...a lot. Like, an absurd amount of hardship. In addition to fighting off endless herds of walkers, the ever-evolving cast of characters is continuously threatened by other groups trying to secure the same thing: survival.
TV SeriesCollider

The 9 Most Shocking 'The Walking Dead' Deaths

It’s hard to imagine that AMC’s long running dystopian drama The Walking Dead, which is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, is entering its final season. Since its premiere on Halloween in 2010, the series amassed a hardcore and loyal fanbase, who have proven their love time and time again as they appear in droves and stand in line for hours to secure their spot at various comic cons across the country. The post-apocalyptic show has spawned several spin-offs, which include Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a recently announced series starring fan-favorites Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and Tales of the Walking Dead, in addition to various video games, board games, and action figures. Arguably the most anticipated spin-offs are a set of three films aimed for a theatrical release, which will explore the backstories and current exploits of beloved characters like the man himself, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Walking Dead’ Exclusive: Maggie Is Hunted in the Opening Minutes of This Week’s Episode

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Opens Up About Going Broke During COVID Shutdown: "I Am So Screwed Right Now" In case you thought The Walking Dead was running low on over-powering, deadly threats to our heroes, think again. The Reapers are here, and as you can see in the exclusive opening minutes of this week’s episode, “Hunted,” nobody is safe, most of all Maggie (Lauren Cohan).
TV & VideosComicBook

Pope Invokes the Wrath of God on The Walking Dead

"God is angry. I'm angry. Make them feel our wrath," seethes Pope (Ritchie Coster) when stepping out of the shadows on The Walking Dead. The leader of the Reapers who "marked" Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in Season 10, Pope makes his Walking Dead debut when Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog see a familiar face and get taken to Meridian in "Rendition." Sunday's Season 11 Episode 4, now streaming early on AMC+, unmasks the Reapers as Coster (True Detective, Happy!, The Flight Attendant) and his elite squad of killers put Daryl to the ultimate test.
TV Series411mania.com

The Walking Dead 11.03 Review – ‘Hunted’

Tonight on The Walking Dead, the hunters and the hunted alike contend with how to survive, the sacrifices it will ask of them, and how to scratch out an ounce of hope in a hopeless situation. The plot! Picking up right where last week left off, Maggie’s group is set...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Explains Maggie's "Heartbreaking" Choice

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes a "heartbreaking" decision when the Reapers endanger a mission to Meridian on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." After an attack that leaves most of the Wardens dead and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) gravely wounded, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie must keep moving to find a supply house and reconnect with their scattered group of survivors. With Alexandria starving and in dire need of supplies, the injured Alden presses Maggie to leave him behind — for now — and continue the journey with Negan. If they fail, Alden warns, their hopes for the future die. And Alexandria dies with it.
TV SeriesObserver

‘The Walking Dead’ Is Somehow Not Dead, Still Walking

AMC’s The Walking Dead has shown some surprising signs of life recently. It’s been the most in-demand TV show in the world across all platforms ever since its 11th and final season debuted on August 22nd, according to Parrot Analytics. The zombie show had seen both its total viewership and ratings in the all important 18-49 demographic sink for the previous five seasons. That’s the opposite of what television executives want to see, particularly for a franchise that will soon add two spinoff shows and a series of films.

Comments / 0

Community Policy