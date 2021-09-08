The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: The Hard Choices
To survive The Walking Dead, hard choices need to be made. Last week, I talked about how, in a zombie apocalypse, the old rules don’t apply anymore. Well, among those old rules is the idea that life will, in any way we conceive of it, be easy. If what we saw in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead is any indication of how an actual zombie apocalypse would be, then it would be about as far from easy as it possibly could be.undeadwalking.com
Comments / 0