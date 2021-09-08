CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

David Bednar's new high-leverage relief role for the Pirates comes with a curveball

By Kevin Gorman
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myWyQ_0bpdYwmE00
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings after striking out the side in the ninth inning to preserve a win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

After giving up a leadoff double to Miguel Cabrera in the eighth inning, David Bednar returned to what fast has become a go-to pitch.

After blowing hitters away with a 97-mph four-seam fastball that can touch triple digits, the Pittsburgh Pirates reliever has spent the summer cultivating a curveball. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound right-hander threw the curve on nine of his 13 pitches in the 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

“I’ve definitely got a lot more confidence in it,” said Bednar, 26, a Mars alum. “The past couple outings, I’ve started to be a little more aggressive with it. With that, I’ve gained some feel and some more confidence with it. I already felt like I could throw it at anytime in the count. Now, kind of even more so.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton cited the development of the curveball — which he called “elite” — as the biggest improvement of the season for Bednar. According to Statcast, Bednar is throwing the curveball with the same frequency (22.2%) as his split-finger fastball (22.3%).

“The curveball was his third pitch coming out of spring training and definitely a work in progress,” said Shelton, who credited pitching coach Oscar Marin and bullpen coach Justin Meccage for helping Bednar. “I think that he just continues to get better. You talk about development, I mean, here’s a guy with an elite fastball, above-average split and now, all of a sudden, he’s added another thing into his arsenal.”

When Bednar struck out the side in the ninth inning of Monday’s 6-3 win for his third save, 10 of his 14 pitches were four-seamers, and two were splitters. He got all three batters swinging, however, on curveballs. Shelton was most impressed with how Bednar wasn’t afraid to turn to his newest pitch after twice getting behind in counts.

“I think right there just shows the confidence he has in it,” Shelton said.

Bednar’s confidence has increased as his role has expanded to high-leverage situations after the Pirates dealt closer Richard Rodriguez to Atlanta at the trade deadline in July. Shelton has used Bednar and Chris Stratton in save situations over the past month, often depending on the matchups on a given night. Where Bednar pitched the ninth against the bottom of the Tigers’ order Monday, he entered in the eighth to face the heart of it Tuesday.

“There’s definitely a script where there’s certain guys in certain settings,” Shelton said. “We’re playing to the matchup and to the leverage, and one of the things that happens in those situation is you end up creating the best matchups for your players and putting them in the best situation. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Stratton is 5-1, with a 3.76 ERA and three saves in 69 1/3 innings pitched. So Shelton has a choice of hot hands, even if both are righties. Though new to their high-leverage roles with the Pirates, both relievers are learning to prepare for a call to the bullpen any time late in the game.

“We’re just always ready,” Bednar said. “He’s been shoving, so it’s been a lot of fun back there with him, to watch him go out there and punch guys out. We’re always kind of locked in. Whenever the phone rings, we’re all pulling for each other.”

Bednar was a closer throughout the minor leagues in the San Diego system before being traded to the Pirates in the three-team deal involving Joe Musgrove. After going 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in 17 appearances over two seasons with the Padres, Bednar is 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 57 2/3 innings with the Pirates this season.

His confidence — in his curveball and himself — was on display after allowing Cabrera to lead off the eighth with a double off a 1-2 curve. With the tying run in scoring position, the Tigers used Victor Reyes as a pinch runner to put pressure on Bednar not to make any mistakes. He retired the next three batters on nine pitches.

“Since I got to the big leagues, that’s something that I’ve gotten more comfortable with: the running game, holding guys on and just kind of being able to reset and really take it one pitch at a time when guys are on base and there’s some traffic,” Bednar said. “You just realize you take it one out at a time, one pitch at at time. It’s really just sticking to that cliche.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on this year, being quicker to the plate, being comfortable with all my looks, picks and being better about that. Also just focusing on each batter, not getting ahead of myself. It’s, ‘OK, I’ve just got to get this guy out,’ as opposed to focusing on the next two guys. It’s just executing pitches from there.”

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stratton
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curveball#The Detroit Tigers#Pitchingninja#Statcast#K#At T#Era#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLBESPN

Cabrera 9 hits in row, Schoop, Tigers win; Rays' Franco hurt

DETROIT -- — Miguel Cabrera got his ninth straight hit before the string ended, Jonathan Schoop launched a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 Friday night. Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then left in the first inning...
MLBMLB

Miggy continues to amaze: 3,000 hits in '21?

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera made an out for the first time since Tuesday. He struck out for the first time in September. But while Cabrera’s hit streak ended at nine at-bats, the Rays’ trouble with Tigers hitters was just getting started. • Box score. For four innings Friday night at...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Breaking Down David Bednar’s Strong Rookie Season

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie reliever David Bednar is having a strong season. But how good is it in comparrison to rookie relievers in the franchise’s history?. The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired David Bednar as part of the Joe Musgrove trade. At the time, Bednar was the San Diego Padres’ top relief prospect. He was drafted in the 35th round of the 2016 draft. The Pittsburgh native never got a shot in the Padres’ pen, but now has developed into a high-end, high-leverage relief arm for the Bucs. His rookie campaign has been outstanding, but how good is it in terms of Pirate history?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: The All-Under-20 Prospect Team

The Pittsburgh Pirates have an extremely deep farmsystem, but some of their more interesting prospects are younger than 20-years-old. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of, if not the deepest farm system in baseball. The Bucs have talent that can help them within the very near future, as well as prospects that can help out the Bucs in the long-term future. There are prospects in the 22-24 age range, but also prospects in the under-20 range.
MLBThe Herald

Cubs win without David Ross, topping Pirates 6-5

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the team’s 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19. Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive win. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Rays stifle Tigers, 7-2

2021-09-12 01:29:24 GMT+00:00 - Joey Wendle had a triple and a home run, Dietrich Enns tossed four innings of hitless relief for his first career victory, and the Tampa Bay Rays topped the host Detroit Tigers 7-2 on Saturday. Wendle's homer was his 10th of the season. Kevin Kiermaier supplied...
MLBMining Journal

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman power Detroit Tigers past Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 5-1

PITTSBURGH — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Wednesday night. Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 7, Tigers 2: Mize struggles, bats sputter

The Detroit Tigers managed just three hits in this one as the Rays beat up on Casey Mize and Bryan Garcia to even the series at a game apiece. It just wasn’t the Tigers day. Casey Mize was due for another short outing, but this wasn’t quite what manager A.J. Hinch had in mind. After a scoreless first, Mize allowed a pair of triples to Joey Wendle and Kevin Kiermaier as the Rays pushed three runs across in the second inning. The long inning would be Mize’s last.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 1st of 3 with the Pittsburgh Pirates in PNC

There was a really nice sequence in last night’s game which saw 21-year-old Washington Nationals’ infielder Luis García alertly cover first on 3-2-4 DP, makes a glove toss over to first base after a grounder was deflected off the pitcher, and then hit a home run in the top of the next inning, momentarily putting the visiting Nationals up in what ended up a 7-6 loss to Atlanta.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gray scheduled to start for Nationals at Pirates

Washington Nationals (58-82, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (50-90, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-2, 5.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -130, Nationals +110; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBnumberfire.com

Anthony Alford batting sixth for Pirates on Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Alford will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Josh Rogers and the Nationals. Colin Moran moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alford for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 142: Rays 7 Detroit Tigers 2— Postgame News and Notes

Kevin Kiermaier and Joey Wendle each had a pair of extra-base hits. Tampa Bay bounced back against the Tigers in Detroit on Saturday, winning 7–2. The Rays (89–53) held Detroit to just three hits as Dietrich Enns earned his first MLB win. Tampa Bay took the lead for good in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy