With The Big E, “New England’s Great State Fair,” about to open, the wraps are finally coming off the fair food creations Big E visitors can expect to savor this year. Nothing says “midway food” more than “deep-fried,” and in that category this year’s vendor team has plenty to offer. New choices include Deep Fried Pineapple with Coconut Sauce, a Potato and Corn Chowder Chomper, and Deep Fried Tacos.