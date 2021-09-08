CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

8 bold predictions for the Minnesota Vikings 2021 season

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings are heading into a crucial season. What could happen for Minnesota this year and will it be enough to return to the playoffs?. After a disappointing 2020, everything is on the line for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The current regime of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman is on the hot seat. With the Kirk Cousins era falling short of expectations, the Vikings might not only need to return to the playoffs this season, but also make a deep run to save their jobs.

thevikingage.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

142K+
Followers
333K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kirk Cousins#American Football#Fubotv#Cloud Dvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Vikings Signed A New Running Back On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Vikings? OG Ezra Cleveland Breakout Season? | Minnesota Vikings Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for Vikings? Kirk Cousins is coming off one of the best seasons a Vikings QB has ever had statistically. However the backup option right now is rookie Kellen Mond. Could Cam Newton bring some much needed veteran help to the Vikings QB room? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Vikings rumors. After spending his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings at right guard, Ezra Cleveland was moved over to the left side of the offensive line to help shore up the Vikings in the trenches.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Minnesota Vikings cut two former starters for final roster

The Minnesota Vikings cut two veterans in pass rusher Everson Griffen and running back Ameer Abdullah. Griffen was signed just a week ago after spending the 2020 season in Dallas and with the Lions. Prior to the 2020 season, Griffen spent ten seasons in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero of the NFL...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should try to sign wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

No one on this planet would argue against Larry Fitzgerald being a Hall of Famer in the future. Fitzgerald is second all-time — only to Jerry Rice — in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). The 11-time Pro Bowler had a remarkable career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears that he is either headed to retirement or waiting for an opportunity to play for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints keep loading up on former Vikings this offseason

While not technically rivals, the Vikings and the Saints fanbases both have valid reasons to be mad at the opposition. That certainly adds fuel to the fire with what New Orleans has been doing with its roster lately. The Saints added Jaleel Johnson, a defensive tackle who started 16 games for Minnesota in 2020, to the practice squad.
NFLthespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings expected to reunite with an old friend

After he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, quarterback Sean Mannion is reportedly expected to return to the Minnesota Vikings. When Mike Zimmer was asked on Wednesday if he was comfortable with rookie Kellen Mond being the No. 2 quarterback this season, the Minnesota Vikings head coach responded with an unconvincing, “um, right now. We’ll see what happens in the next few days.”
NFLzonecoverage.com

Why the Vikings Released Everson Griffen

Tuesday’s roster cutdowns manifested themselves in a strange fashion. After the final cuts came in, it would be easy to have questions. Why isn’t there a long snapper? Is it really wise to cut Ameer Abdullah? Wait, does that say Everson Griffen?!. It would be extremely difficult to justify keeping...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings re-sign Britton Colquitt after cutting punter

Britton Colquitt wasn’t gone for long. The Vikings re-signed their punter on Thursday morning (Twitter link via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press). Colquitt was cut on Wednesday — a real eyebrow-raiser since he was the sole punter on Minnesota’s roster. But, as we’ve seen before in the NFL, this was a short-lived hiatus.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

A New LB Option Has Emerged for the Minnesota Vikings

As of Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings are lacking a bit of linebacker depth. Anthony Barr’s status is still up in the air, and the dreams of signing K.J. Wright are now gone. Coincidentally, this intriguing option for some added depth in the LB room comes from the same team that signed Wright: the Las Vegas Raiders. In a very surprising move that could only come from the Sin City, the Raiders decided to cut 2020 third-round draft pick, Tanner Muse. Then about an hour later in another move that can only be considered Raider-esque, they wished him a happy birthday via Twitter.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Stefon Diggs Offers Humble and Honest Explanation about Vikings Exit

When Stefon Diggs departed the Minnesota Vikings in the spring of 2020, tall tales circulated about the reasoning behind his alleged disgruntlement. Folks who “sided with Diggs” and thus blamed the Vikings organization for causing Diggs’ discontentment were stuffed to the gills with theories. Some felt head coach Mike Zimmer was a stubborn curmudgeon who bullied Diggs out of Minneapolis because of “toxic culture.” Others chided quarterback Kirk Cousins for “not getting Diggs the ball enough” as the catalyst to the trade.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings DE Stephen Weatherly agrees to pay cut

Stephen Weatherly took a pay cut in order to stick with the Vikings (Twitter link via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press). Instead of earning $2.5M, the defensive end will make $2M in 2020. On the plus side, that sum is now fully guaranteed since he is a vested veteran.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings: Mike Zimmer’s relationship with Kirk Cousins turning into a problem

When a head coach and quarterback aren’t on the same page, trouble looms. Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins are creating a problem with the Vikings. Zimmer has come out as a major proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, while Cousins refuses to comply. We can debate the merit of Cousins’ complaints all we want, but it’s inarguable that Zimmer and his quarterback are on opposite sides of this argument, creating animosity in a locker room that cannot afford debate.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Zimmer Gives New Vikings Player Stamp of Approval

With uncertainty on the status of Minnesota Vikings strongside linebacker Anthony Barr for Week 1, head coach Mike Zimmer needs all the help at linebacker he can get. After Barr on the depth chart, a hodgepodge of youngsters including Ryan Connelly and Blake Lynch fortify the depth. And that means the other starting linebackers – Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil – must perform well if Barr is out, cleaning up any possible shortcomings from Connelly or Lynch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy