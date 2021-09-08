What Happens To The Butter Sculpture When The NYS Fair Ends?

So, how was your Labor Day weekend? Hopefully, you got to relax, hang with family and/or friends, and enjoy whatever you like to do best. For some of my co-workers, the Labor Day weekend meant taking a road trip up I-81 to Syracuse to visit the New York State Fair. Last year, the fair had to be canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the fair was extended to run for 18 days versus the normal 12 or 13 day runs in the past.