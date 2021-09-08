School District plans community equity summit

MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is holding a summit that planners say will celebrate diversity and inform community members about the district’s equity-driven changes.

The event Thursday, Sept. 16, is the culmination of the district’s work with the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership.

“We’re sharing what the district is doing around equity and trying to address the opportunity gap,” said district Communications Director Stacy Wells.

The district is hoping 450 people will attend the Equity Summit — either in person with a free dinner, or virtually.

Organizers most hope to engage with families of diverse backgrounds who have children in the district, especially those who participated in equity feedback events last school year.

“Part of it is responding to that community and saying: ‘We heard what you said and here’s what we’re doing to move our district forward,’” Wells said.

All other community members interested in learning about the district’s equity work also are invited. That includes anyone who has concerns.

“The only way to make advancements around these issues is to actually have the conversations,” Wells said.

The Minnesota Education Equity Partnership is a nonprofit consulting firm that led staff retreats and community forums. The firm made recommendations that included updating the district’s mission and vision statements and developing an equity decision-making checklist.

The School Board adopted the recommendations in July by a 5-1 vote after several members of the public spoke in opposition, some saying the district was over-emphasizing race.

Summit attendees will learn more about that process and the outcome. They’ll also provide input on one remaining recommendation: an update of the district’s list of guiding values is still in development.

In addition to speakers from the district, attendees also will hear from a Somali community leader, a Mankato alumnus who co-produced the local “Amplifying Black Voices” video and discussion series, and a University of Minnesota professor and equity consultant who has been working with the district on professional development and curriculum updates.

Musical and spoken word performances will bookend the presentations, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with the event expected to conclude at about 8 p.m. Guests may arrive whenever, Wells said.

Box dinners from Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad’s catering company will be available at no cost to in-person attendees.

Donations are helping the school district pay for dinner and other event costs, including a $5,000 grant from the Mankato Area Foundation. The city of Mankato provided a discount on use of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

RSVP is requested. Go to www.isd77.org. Virtual attendees will be sent a link after they register.