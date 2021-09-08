CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

'Conservation Game' review: Although sensationalistic, documentary raises questions about animals

Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have watched a morning news program or late-night talk show at any point during the past half-century or so, you will be familiar with exotic animal segments. You know the drill: An animal expert, often but not always dressed in safari-like garb, comes onto the stage accompanied by lions, bears, primates and the occasional snow leopard. As pertinent facts about each species are rattled off, the animals interact — sometimes playfully, sometimes mischievously, occasionally dangerously — with the host.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Oakwood, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Baltimore, OH
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Hanna
Person
Dave Salmoni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Conservation Game#Columbus Zoo#Massillon Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

The Conservation Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--A documentary making claims about the way the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium handled animals has premiered in Ohio theaters. https://nbc4i.co/3tyBxFe.
Cincinnati, OHColumbus Dispatch

Meet the Authors: Virtual and in-person appearances week of Sept. 12

Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 12:. • Richard Cowdrey: The author and illustrate will celebrate his new children’s book, “Fiona Finds a Friend,” in a free, in-person event at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, at The Book Loft of German Village, 631 S. 3rd St. The fictional star of the book and its predecessor, “Fiona the Hippo,” is based on the real baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Masks are recommended. To register, go to www.bookloft.com.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

9 Questions About Animation Degrees Answered

In a world full of screens where people can enjoy video games, movies and shows at the click of a button, animation has gained new attention. If you enjoy the world of animation, you may consider earning a degree in animation. A BA in Digital Design With an Emphasis in Animation degree merges design techniques and use of technological tools to help students learn how to create their own work and gain skills that can lead to various career opportunities.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Documentary Releases: The Alpinist (2021) - Reviewed

Just a few years after Jimmy Chin did the mountain climbing documentary Meru, the climber/filmmaker turned his cameras on free solo mountain climber Alex Honnold in the critically acclaimed Free Solo. Around the time that film was enjoying success, Honnold was asked in an interview whom he looked up to as far as mountain climbing experts were concerned. His answer pointed to a then-unknown twenty-three-year-old free solo mountain climber named.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Indiana Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There’s just something about the autumn months that brings about an urge to explore the dark, spooky, or otherwise offbeat, and oftentimes we indulge in that need by going on ghost hunts or, in this case, awesome day trips to Indiana’s ghost towns and abandoned places. One ghost town in Indiana, in particular, is what […] The post The Indiana Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Raise A Glass For The Animals

Here in the Bismarck Mandan communities we have many different organizations that put on fundraisers. Throughout the summer we have had fundraisers for the rescue organizations and for other non profits. This coming Saturday, September 18th is another fun event at the Dakota Zoo. It is a wine tasting at...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Joe Blundo: When it comes to COVID treatments, stick with science not 'magical' cures

Some people are shunning COVID-19 vaccines in favor of the barnyard version of ivermectin, a drug intended to kill parasites in horses and cows. Dr. Anthony Fauci is appalled. But history and fantasy (two things becoming increasingly difficult to tell apart) offer many examples of potions warding off illness, bestowing immortality or establishing the user as a contrarian.
Books & LiteratureEarth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Finding Our Niche With Author Philip Loring

Earth911’s Mitch Ratcliffe explores the cultural barriers to a harmonious relationship with nature in a conversation with author Philip Loring about his book, Finding Our Niche. Loring is the Arrell Chair in Food, Policy, and Society at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. He writes that “reconciliation takes hard work at all levels, from federal governments to within individuals’ hearts and minds. It requires that we dismantle our existing, imbalanced systems of power and privilege, give the land back to Indigenous peoples and then trust, rather than fear, what these actions will mean for us settlers.”
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

'Come on down!' to the Palace Theatre: 'Price is Right Live!' will take place Sept. 22

When Todd Newton was a child, calls of “Come on down!” filled the mornings and shouts of “Here’s Johnny!” resonated each night. “I grew up in St. Louis, and I grew up in a home that loved Bob Barker during the day and Johnny Carson at night,” said Newton, 51, who, after establishing himself as a host of programs on E! and Game Show Network, was picked to host the live version of the classic TV game show once hosted by Barker, “The Price Is Right.”
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Annual Breakfast with the Bishop event back with COVID precautions

Columbus Catholic Bishop Robert Brennan stood at the top of the escalator, greeting guests as they entered the second floor of the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel to see him speak. Brennan, the 12th bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus, stood between Catholic Social Services CEO and President Rachel...
Franklin County, OHColumbus Dispatch

Prolific passionflower softens hardscapes, can block unsightly fences

Editor's note: Once a month, the OSU Extension master gardener's office of Franklin County profiles a plant that occurs naturally in central Ohio. Happy bumblebees stumbling over one another to feed on robust passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) can only be described as intoxicated. Perhaps bees might be the first to notice this exotic and intricately beautiful flower currently in bloom, but passersby aren’t far behind. Also called maypop, this vine is one of two native passionflowers in Ohio from this mostly subtropical family.
Westerville, OHColumbus Dispatch

'20 Years Later': Westerville commemorates 9/11

Luminarias flicker along the path and green space at Westerville’s First Responders Park, with each of the 297 flames representing 10 lives taken Sept. 11, 2001, during an immersive 9/11 20th-anniversary observance the evenings of Sept. 11 and 12. The names of the 2,977 victims are displayed to represent the...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Columbus mask mandate: Performing-arts groups relieved that performers are exempt from masks

Leaders in the arts community in Greater Columbus expressed relief at the exemption for performers. “I’m thrilled,” said Chad Whittington, the president and CEO of the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, which owns and operates the Ohio, Southern, Lincoln and other theaters. “I appreciate the city’s willingness to listen and understand why that’s so important to us. ... We have a lot of protocols in place to keep people safe, and we’ll continue to work at that, but we really needed (the exemption).”

Comments / 0

Community Policy