'Conservation Game' review: Although sensationalistic, documentary raises questions about animals
If you have watched a morning news program or late-night talk show at any point during the past half-century or so, you will be familiar with exotic animal segments. You know the drill: An animal expert, often but not always dressed in safari-like garb, comes onto the stage accompanied by lions, bears, primates and the occasional snow leopard. As pertinent facts about each species are rattled off, the animals interact — sometimes playfully, sometimes mischievously, occasionally dangerously — with the host.www.dispatch.com
Comments / 0