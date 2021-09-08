CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Former Walmart president reveals plan for $400-billion Utopian city in the US desert

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Billionaire and former Walmart president Marc Lore helped outline a plan for a $400 billion metropolis, tabbed "the new city in America," to be built in the desert if properly funded.

Lore's mission statement for the city of Telosa is to "create a more equitable and sustainable future" that can "become a blueprint of future generations." That's backed by a 150,000-acre design proposal with eco-friendly architecture, sustainable energy production, and a drought-resistant water system.

A focal point of the city, set to house around 5 million, will be its transportation – with Telosa's streets prioritizing bikes and pedestrians, as well as slow-moving autonomous cars – over fossil fuel-dependent vehicles elsewhere. The official website for Telosa cites that 1 billion people will be affected by climate change in 2050. That figure falls in line with a United Nations climate change report in August dubbed a "code red for humanity," noting that Earth could reach 1.5°C by 2040.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5Fci_0bpdY7Hm00
A view of Telosa, a $400-billion "utopia" developers hope will "create a more equitable and sustainable future" that can "become a blueprint of future generations." BIG and Buchareststudio

It's unclear what American desert is being targeted for the project. Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Texas and the Appalachian region are all options, per the city's official website .

“We have a chance to prove a new model for society that offers people a higher quality of life and greater opportunity," Lore said in a statement. "When I look out 30 years from now, I imagine Equitism serving as a blueprint for other cities — and even the world — and Telosa being a place of pride for all who live there.”

CLIMATE CHANGE: Hurricane Ida the latest example of extreme weather events

MORE: Wildfires are burning up trees meant to fight climate change

While the city being built is not funded, Lore hand-picked renowned architects Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), to be behind the city's structural design. In one of the mock images of Telosa, a giant skyscraper known as the Equitism Tower is set to be "a beacon for the city" with its Eifel Tower-like aura.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Goekg_0bpdY7Hm00
A focal point of the city, set to house around 5 million, will be its transportation – with Telosa's streets prioritizing bikes and pedestrians, as well as slow-moving autonomous cars. BIG and Buchareststudio

The first phase of construction would include 50,000 residents across 1,500 acres. That would need an estimated $25 billion to be built. The ambitious goal is to welcome residents by 2030.

Lore added that Telosa will aim to be diverse as the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kts9f_0bpdY7Hm00
An aerial view of Telosa, a planned $400 billion metropolis tabbed "the new city in America," to be built in the desert if properly funded. BIG and Buchareststudio

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Walmart president reveals plan for $400-billion Utopian city in the US desert

Comments / 40

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

242K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#Sustainable Energy#Drought#United Nations#American#Equitism#Bjarke Ingels Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
Politicstheeastcountygazette.com

Telosa: The New Utopian City is Located Where?

Telosa, a name derived from the Greek word ‘telos’ which means ‘higher purpose’ is a proposed utopian planned city conceived by American billionaire and former Walmart president Marc Lore. The project has a target population of 5 million people by 2050, with the first phase of construction expected to house 50,000.
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Austin

$400 billion ‘city of the future’ could land in Texas, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. $400 billion ‘city of the future’ might land in the Lone Star State. With its wide open spaces, Texas is one of several places in the U.S. under consideration as the future site of a city that could be home to 5 million residents.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Warning signs abound in Las Vegas economy

In terms of welcoming tourists, Las Vegas is in the midst of fully bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic. In economic terms, Las Vegas faces a road fraught with concern. For the second consecutive month, Las Vegas has the highest unemployment rate, 9.4 percent in July, among major metropolitan areas. That’s a significant drop from February 2020, when there were 1.14 million people employed in Las Vegas metro area. The unemployment rate was a microscopic 3.6 percent. In July, the number employed was just 1.06 million. That’s a difference of 80,000 people. The number of unemployed currently sits at 109,000.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

More than 40% of US counties are pharmacy deserts

In more than 40 percent of U.S. counties, residents must drive more than 15 minutes to reach a pharmacy, according to a report released Sept. 9 by telemedicine and pharmacy discount company GoodRx. The report estimated that over 41 million Americans live in a pharmacy desert. GoodRx identified pharmacy deserts...
Businessdecrypt.co

Binance US Names Former Ant and Uber China Exec as President

Binance.US named Brian Shroder to serve as President and board member. The appointment follows recent turmoil at the company and questions over its independence. Binance announced on Thursday that Brian Shroder, an executive who has overseen operations in Asia for Uber and the Chinese fintech giant Ant Group, will take on the role of President at Binance US.
BusinessPosted by
Footwear News

The Athlete’s Foot Taps Former Payless Exec as US President and GM of Americas

The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) is investing in its Americas Team. The footwear retailer has tapped Matt LaFone as its new U.S. president and GM of Americas, effective immediately. LaFone will manage operations in North, South and Central America and will report to Param Singh, the company’s owner and global executive chairman.  “I’m super excited about the opportunity to work for such a strong brand with rich history in this streetwear, footwear space,” LaFone told FN in an exclusive interview. “I think it’s one of the most iconic brands in the world, a global platform.” TAF, which was acquired by Arklyz Group AG from...
EconomyMyStateline.com

Former Walmart exec unveils plans for futuristic $400B city, Telosa

(WTVO) — Billionaire former Walmart executive Marc Lore has unveiled plans to build a sustainable, eco-friendly American city, to the tune of $400 billion. According to the project’s official website, the proposed city is scouting locations to build in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Texas or the Appalachian region. The 150,000-acre...
Economyluxurylaunches.com

Former Walmart exec and billionaire Marc Lore is planning to build an eco-friendly, drought-resistant metropolis in the desert and needs someone to foot the $400 billion bill.

If you’re a billionaire, what is that one thing you’d wish to do? For the entrepreneur and ex-Walmart executive – Marc Lore, it happens to be building a wholly new city in America! Yes, that’s right!. Called ‘Telosa,’ the ambitious 150,000-acre proposal promises eco-friendly architecture, sustainable energy production, and a...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Burst of development could be coming to tiny Nevada town

CAL-NEV-ARI — The roads kick up dirt, the airstrip isn’t paved, and the only store in town offers such items as milk, beer, some vegetables and, marked at half-price for $2.50 each, music cassette tapes. After not changing much for years, tiny Cal-Nev-Ari and its cluster of residents off the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy