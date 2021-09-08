CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Tesla stock surges, it’s now worth as much as the next six biggest carmakers

By Shawn Tully
Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The stock that The Big Short investor Michael Burry––among other prominent skeptics––is betting against as wildly overvalued is bubbling again. At 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 7, Tesla defied a modest downdraft in the S&P 500 by adding 20 points, or 2.7%, to $754 a share, lifting its market cap to $755 billion. The EV maker staged a powerful, $200-billion-plus resurgence from the depths of mid-May, when its valuation had dropped one-third from its January peak. Tesla's much-better-than-expected earnings in Q2 cheered investors and inspired longtime fan Cathie Wood of ARK Invest to predict that its shares will quintuple to $3,000 by 2025. CEO Elon Musk further stoked optimism by declaring in a recent email to employees that Tesla could be selling or leasing five to 10 million vehicles annually in four years, a seven- to 14-fold increase over its deliveries in the past four quarters.

