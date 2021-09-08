CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The pandemic helped shape this year’s 40 Under 40 list

By Alan Murray
Fortune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list is out today, highlighting some extraordinary people who’ve accomplished great things in their first four decades. Not surprisingly, the pandemic helped shaped the list. Hamilton Bennett, senior director at Moderna, is on it for her effort in producing and distributing a COVID vaccine in record time. She called it a “moral imperative” to get the job done. E-commerce entrepreneur Chris Bell also made the list, for creating a fast-growing unicorn that’s helping online retailers compete in the increasingly competitive virtual marketplace. And then there is Keith Gill, a.k.a. “Roaring Kitty”, who clearly demonstrated that the dynamics of economic power have changed, driving a buying frenzy in GameStop stock.

