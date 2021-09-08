Front will push out humid air; 2 tropical disturbances to watch

We've got a humid morning on the Gulf Coast, but it's a lot drier out there with showers and storms moving away from the Gulf Coast along a front that's pushing to our East. Less humid air is moving in this afternoon so the dewpoints will be dropping between now and this evening and things will feel so much better when they do. Our taste of fall is going to bring us morning temps in the mid 60s by daybreak tomorrow and Saturday. Our sky goes completely clear this evening and we'll have nothing but sunshine for your Friday. Highs will be near the 90 degree marker but with lower humidity, it will feel so much better outside.