'It’s all about having trust in the process': James McCourt has confidence and a school record

By Joey Wagner
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — James McCourt kept coming back to the same word: confidence. It’s the word that describes the feeling in his right leg, the trust in his field goal unit, his coach’s belief in him and how all of those things work together during his super senior season at Illinois.

Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
