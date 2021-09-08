Michigan prepares to resettle 1,300 Afghan refugees in coming weeks
Michigan’s refugee resettlement agencies are preparing to welcome 1,300 Afghan nationals to their new home beginning as early as this week. The Office of Global Michigan, housed within the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), is working directly with the U.S. Department of State, the state’s five refugee resettlement agencies, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) in preparing for the arrival of these Afghan refugees.www.theoaklandpress.com
