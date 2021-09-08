‘A major crisis’: Brevard County school board sends letter to DOE regarding mask mandate

BREVARD COUNTY, FLA. — On Wednesday morning, the Brevard County school board sent a 5-page letter to the Florida Department of Education outlining why they implemented a mask mandate and why it follows state law.

Brevard County Public Schools has a 30-day mandatory mask policy in place.

The board said it agreed on an emergency 30-day mask mandate because the county was in “a major crisis.”

As of Aug. 30, 31% of the county’s positive COVID-19 cases came from Brevard Public Schools.

School board member Misty Belford believes the Department of Education will find that the school district is in compliance.

“We have about seven different exemptions in the policy and so there’s medical exemptions that includes physical ailments that may preclude a students or staff person from wearing a mask,” she said. “We also have the mental health issue where they might experience anxiety or that sort of need.”

DeSantis’ executive order states any mandated mask policy imposed by a district or school must allow for a parent or guardian to opt out and does not require parents to submit medical documentation.

A judge found the executive order unconstitutional a few weeks ago, a ruling DeSantis is now appealing.