CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brevard County, FL

‘A major crisis’: Brevard County school board sends letter to DOE regarding mask mandate

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqR06_0bpdX5U700

BREVARD COUNTY, FLA. — On Wednesday morning, the Brevard County school board sent a 5-page letter to the Florida Department of Education outlining why they implemented a mask mandate and why it follows state law.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Brevard County Public Schools has a 30-day mandatory mask policy in place.

The board said it agreed on an emergency 30-day mask mandate because the county was in “a major crisis.”

As of Aug. 30, 31% of the county’s positive COVID-19 cases came from Brevard Public Schools.

School board member Misty Belford believes the Department of Education will find that the school district is in compliance.

“We have about seven different exemptions in the policy and so there’s medical exemptions that includes physical ailments that may preclude a students or staff person from wearing a mask,” she said. “We also have the mental health issue where they might experience anxiety or that sort of need.”

DeSantis’ executive order states any mandated mask policy imposed by a district or school must allow for a parent or guardian to opt out and does not require parents to submit medical documentation.

A judge found the executive order unconstitutional a few weeks ago, a ruling DeSantis is now appealing.

Comments / 14

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
48K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Health
Brevard County, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doe#Brevard Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev, playing in his...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. Open men's singles champion Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on Daniil Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title. Age: 25. Country: Russia. ATP ranking: 2. Grand Slam titles: 1(U.S. Open 2021) EARLY LIFE. *...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy