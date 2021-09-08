Kalamazoo’s Jeter inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WOOD) — Derek Jeter’s legend has taken up permanent residence in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees great headlined the induction ceremony for the class of 2020. His fans dominated the crowd assembled in Cooperstown, New York, to watch. Many wore No. 2 jerseys or hats. They waited through an hourslong ceremony to hear from Jeter, who gave his induction speech last.www.woodtv.com
