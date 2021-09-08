Amazon to build sort center, delivery station near Byron Center

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon plans to add 1,500 new jobs to Michigan by the end of 2021, including hundreds right here in West Michigan. Amazon.com Inc. announced Wednesday it will be building a sort center and delivery station near Bryon Center. The sort center will open in 2022 and the delivery station will open in 2023, both in Gaines Township. The site will create hundreds of jobs, Amazon said.