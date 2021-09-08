Blast away cellulite and get a hot or cold massage with this cordless device

There's a lavish spa on the lower lobby level of the boutique Miami Beach Edition Hotel. It's equipped with all the amenities you'd find at your typical spa but look closer at the menu. Scroll past the facials, mani/pedis, body scrubs, and hair blowouts, and feast your peepers on the massage section. Massages with CBD-oil enhancements are all the rage in Miami, but no place does it better than the Edition. Here, the CBD healing wave massage ($260 and up for 75 minutes) offers optimal relaxation. The moment your massage therapist's hands touch your bare skin, a calming sensation will wash all over you, as if warm ocean waves are literally lapping at your skin. When paired with the overall pleasing aesthetics of the spa, it's impossible to not walk out with a newfound sense of tranquility. The hotel offers a variety of other massages, including the traditional house massage ($180), a therapeutic massage ($190), and sticks and stones ($220).