After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Met Gala has returned.On Monday 13 September, the best and brightest actors, musicians and models will gather in New York City for fashion’s biggest event of the year.Held to honour the annual exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Met Gala will be as extravagant an affair as ever.While many of the details surrounding who will be attending the event will remain confidential until the day itself, we do know who some of the guests will be, as the hosts have been announced.Each year, the Met Gala is...