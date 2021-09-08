A new radio system is coming to Tazewell County fire and police departments

By the summer of 2022, Pekin Police Chief John Dossey expects police and fire departments countywide to have transitioned to a Starcom21 radio system. Dossey, who is also chairman of the Tazewell County Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB), explained that the Emergency Digital Access Communication System under which Tazewell County currently operates is at the end of life, and that repairs were no longer worthwhile. When ETSB began shopping for a new system, Starcom21 offered the considerable lure of interoperability with surrounding counties.