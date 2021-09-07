CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have questions about COVID protocols in New York schools? You ask, we answer

Times Herald-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school year launched in New York this month as districts and parents try to digest new state guidance around COVID-19, masking and vaccinations. As Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration found its footing, schools were scrambling to put in place procedures for an in-person start to the year, even as masking requirements were uncertain and COVID-19 cases remained high due to the delta variant.

