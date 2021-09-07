Have questions about COVID protocols in New York schools? You ask, we answer
The school year launched in New York this month as districts and parents try to digest new state guidance around COVID-19, masking and vaccinations. As Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration found its footing, schools were scrambling to put in place procedures for an in-person start to the year, even as masking requirements were uncertain and COVID-19 cases remained high due to the delta variant.www.recordonline.com
