CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Powell risks his legacy if he doesn’t start tapering soon

By Peter Morici
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fed shouldn't allow the White House or financial markets to bully it into continuing easy-money policies that could lead to a steep recession or stagflation.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Morici
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Bernanke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Short Term Interest Rates#Federal Reserve Board#Congress#Win Mcnamee Getty#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Wsj Rsquo#The Wall Street Journal#White House#Spx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
EconomyPioneer Press

Real World Economics: Fed is limited in its ‘great power’

The suddenly strident kerfluffle over whether Jerome Powell should continue to chair the Federal Reserve Board of Governors illustrates an unhealthy facet of both our economy and our politics. The Fed seems to play an enormous role in policy, one larger any central bank should. This needs to corrected, but no one is talking about that.
Businessschiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: Jerome Powell Tapers the Taper Talk

Jerome Powell delivered his much-anticipated speech virtually during the Jackson Hole summit on Aug. 27. Peter Schiff talked about the speech during his podcast. Everybody expected a hawkish speech outlining the Fed’s plan to taper quantitative easing. Instead, Powell tapered the taper talk. The economic summit was titled “Macroeconomics in...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Dollar pinned as Powell plods toward tapering

SINGAPORE (Aug 30): The dollar was nursing losses on Monday and kept near multi-week lows after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell laid out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, while a storm lashing oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico lifted oil-exposed currencies. The greenback had dropped broadly on Friday, falling...
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Hits Record High as Powell Signals Tapering by Year End

The Nasdaq 100 index rallied 1.01% after Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. The central bank is likely to scale back bond buying program by this year, but remains patient to interest rate hikes. The US Dollar pulled back alongside yields, suggesting that the market is well prepared for...
U.S. PoliticsReason.com

Biden Admits He Can't Mandate Masks. Why Does He Think He Can Mandate Vaccines?

The most audacious part of the COVID-19 plan that President Joe Biden announced today is a rule demanding that every U.S. company with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated or submit to weekly virus testing. In contrast with that bold assertion of federal regulatory power, Biden is still stopping short of a broad face mask mandate, which he has said is beyond his powers as president.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Marketskitco.com

Interest yields, the dollar, and the Federal Reserve

There are three primary driving forces currently at play that have pressured gold prices lower. On a weekly chart, the prior four weeks have all resulted in a green candle (Friday's close is above the opening on Monday), with higher closes when compared to the close of the prior week. That trend ended this week with the first instance of a lower close on a weekly chart compared to the preceding week. This week's weekly candle also contained a lower high and a lower low when compared to the prior week.
StocksValueWalk

Waiting for the Long-Overdue Stock Market Correction

In his Weekend Reading Notes to investors, while commenting on the long-overdue stock market correction, Louis Navellier wrote:. This Event-Driven Fund Won In August With The Largest U.S. Cannabis REIT. DG Value Partners II Class C was up 9.05% for August, bringing its year-to-date return to 44.82%. The S&P 500...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Flat in Europe After Powell's Dovish Tapering Speech

Investing.com -- The dollar is starting the week little changed, with no real correction after lurching downward on Friday in response to the speech of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The greenback had lost around half a percent against its major trading partners on Friday after Powell hinted that the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Trading Desk Notes: Powell Doesn't Cool Market Enthusiasm

Another week—another new All-Time High for the S&P, the NASDAQ and the TSE. Jay Powell’s much anticipated Jackson Hole speech did nothing to cool the market’s enthusiasm—so the bounce back from last week’s lows continued with the S&P now up ~20% YTD, up ~105% from last year’s lows. For months, there has not been a 5% or more correction; volatility keeps trending lower, and complacency reigns. Everything is Awesome! Buy Every Dip!
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

North Korea accuses US of committing “large-scale atrocities against innocent people” in Afghanistan

On a declaration This Sunday, published on its website, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged against the US policy in Afghanistan. “‘The antiterrorist campaign’, led by the United States and waged in Afghanistan in the last two decades, came to an end with the hasty flight of American troops,” reads the note, in which it is urged to take the Army of USA “to justice at all costs for their large-scale atrocities against innocent people“.

Comments / 0

Community Policy