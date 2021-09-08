Holliday: Things UNC must fix before September 18 against Virginia

The Virginia Tech Hokies will open their season against the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels this Friday in Lane Stadium. After a rough season last year that saw Virginia Tech finish with a losing record (5–6, 5–5 in the ACC) for the second time in the past three years, the Hokies will look to start this season off with an upset over a North Carolina program that’s been on the rise for the past several years. The Tar Heels finished with an 8–4 record in 2020 and are looking to contend for an ACC title and maybe even a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. However, a great performance from Virginia Tech could throw a wrench in their plans this season.