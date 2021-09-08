Holliday: Things UNC must fix before September 18 against Virginia
North Carolina is not alone in suffering a season opening disappointment. See also “Tigers, Clemson” and “Hurricanes, Miami.” However Clemson and Miami lost to the mighty SEC. Their conference records remain unblemished. Mack Brown’s bunch sits at the bottom of the Coastal Division after the upset loss to Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels can scarcely afford another ACC loss if they hope to play in the league’s championship game and they would still need Virginia Tech to lose twice in conference play. Indeed, Carolina faces a long climb, and must start by addressing a number of glaring issues that surfaced in Week 1.www.wralsportsfan.com
