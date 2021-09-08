CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Lu Han is the Cover Star of Grazia China 12th Anniversary Issue

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger and actor Lu Han takes the cover story of Grazia China Magazine‘s September 2021 12th Anniversary edition. For the session Chinese pop star is wearing Gucci. This Sunday, former member of K-pop boy band Exo, Lu announced that he was ending his partnership with Swiss watch house Audemars Piguet after the brand’s CEO described Taiwan as a country. “National interests are above all else. Mr Lu Han and Lu Han Studio will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity” He was the brand’s ambassador since 2018. Lu Han is one of the most popular and highest-paid celebrities in China, with over 60 million followers on Weibo.

www.malemodelscene.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lu Han
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#The Cover Star#Grazia China Magazine S#Chinese#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Daniel Arsham designs limited-edition cover for Wallpaper’s 25th Anniversary Issue

Throughout the last 25 years, Wallpaper* has borne witness to the rise of many creative careers. The meteoric ascent of the American multidisciplinary artist Daniel Arsham, over the past 15 of those years, has been one of the highlights, especially since his eroded, Future Relic objects and aesthetic are now instantly recognisable and synonymous with a cultish cool. Beyond institutional and gallery shows, his prolific creative practice includes collaborations with fashion labels like Kith and hip-hop moguls such as Pharrell Williams, under the Snarkitecture name, the collaborative design studio he co-founded with Alex Mustonen.
U.S. Politicscodelist.biz

Cardi B & Her Sister Sued By Trump Fans For $20 Million

Three suspected supporters of Donald Trump squint at the big money. As reported by Billboard and Page Six, among others, Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina and their partner were sued for a total of $ 20 million. The trio with the “Make America Great Again” attitude feels slandered and wrongly defamed as racists.
Societytalesbuzz.com

‘The Cookout Is Racist’ is trending, fans weigh in

“The Cookout Is Racist” is currently trending as Big Brother 23 viewers continue to debate about how the current season of the show is going. On the latest episode of the show, The Cookout alliance made it to the final six intact, marking an interesting moment in the history of the reality competition.
WorldPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey & Stacey Silva’s Turkey Doctor Has Tragic Reputation?

Darcey and Stacey Silva are extremely excited about their twin transformations. The girls have flown all the way to Turkey for these epic makeovers. This is currently being shown on their hit TLC reality series, Darcey and Stacey. However, it appears the plastic surgeon she is praising on social media for her new look might not be all she claims he is.
CelebritiesVogue

Zendaya Is British Vogue’s October 2021 Cover Star

Typically, October issues are about that classic autumn-term feeling… evenings filled with plans, settling into a long stretch of office life, nights drawing in and the allure of weekends at home becoming ever stronger. This year feels different. It is to be expected. Uncertainty will be our companion for a...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series that lost 50% of its audience, but is still the most watched in the United States according to Nielsen

The audience meter Nielsen presented in the last hours a new update of its weekly report, in which they reveal which were the most viewed productions in a certain time. The data that is shared is based on viewers and viewers of the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. These are figures that arrive almost a month late, since these streams do not publish their official numbers.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 51, Cozies Up To New Flame Joie Chavis, 32, On Luxe Yacht Vacation In Italy — Photos

Diddy and Joie Chavis were all smiles while hanging out and engaging in conversation on an impressive yacht before going to get lunch in Italy. Diddy‘s new relationship with Joie Chavis, 32, is continuing to thrive! The 51-year-old rapper was photographed having a great time with his new lady love while aboard a luxurious yacht in Italy on Sept. 11. They proved they know how to take in the last days of summer when they appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfits.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan And Oprah Get Booed

British royal family news shows that last night a room full of VIPS and A-listers hissed back when presented with the sight of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and for many it was poetic justice. The occasion was a prestigious UK television awards show and those in the audience did not like being subjected to the four-faced couple at all. They let their displeasure be known by jeering and booing. Oh my.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen near territorial waters

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's defence ministry said on Sunday that a submarine believed to be from China was spotted in waters near its southern islands, as maritime tensions persist in the Pacific. Japan's navy on Friday morning identified a submerged vessel sailing northwest just outside territorial waters near...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Gabrielle Union Wears Gorgeous Rosé-Colored Dress in New Pic with Daughter Kaavia

Who needs New York Fashion Week when you've got Gabrielle Union's Instagram page. For the past couple of weeks, the Bring It On star has been embarking on a European trip with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and their kids, Zaya and Kaavia. As the quartet trekked from the coasts of Italy to the museums of Paris, Union has been documenting the vacay on Instagram. And while the sights have been something to behold, it's the family's fashion that's really grabbed our attention.
Los Angeles, CATODAY.com

'Doctor Who' actor Tanya Fear reported missing 3 days ago, manager confirms

British actor Tanya Fear was reported missing on Thursday by her family after last being seen in Los Angeles, where she's been living for the past two months. Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, confirmed the news via phone to TODAY on Sunday, three days after she first went missing. He told TODAY he last spoke to Fear eight days ago to discuss work, and she was fine.
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie wears gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress for wedding in Italy

Princess Eugenie was spotted attending a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social media at the weekend. In a smiling snap taken outside the ceremony, the Princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto along with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch bag. According to...
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

f(x) Members Celebrate 12th Debut Anniversary with Warm Posts

It's been 12 years since f(x) made their debut, and the members celebrate it with heartwarming posts. Keep on reading to see their messages. f(x) released their debut single "LA chA TA" on September 1, 2009, and made their official broadcast debut on September 5 as a five-member group. Since...
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Omar Ayuso & Stephane Bak Model Eye/LOEWE/Nature FW21 Collection

EYE/LOEWE/NATURE presented their Fall Winter 2021 Collection with a lookbook featuring actors Omar Ayuso and Stephane Bak lensed by fashion photographer Thue Nørgaard. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M (Paris). Beauty is work of Guido Palau’s team and Pat McGrath’s team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy