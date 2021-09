Social unrest and violence has increased worldwide during the past two years. Violent crime increasingly plagues cities and suburbs around the US. Add into that mix: a pandemic that shut the nation down for a year, people losing jobs, income and loved ones to coronavirus, increased poverty and food insecurity, disruption of education, suffering from depression, fear of what the future holds and a big dose of overt racism like back in the 1950s. As a result, people, communities and cities will explode with extreme, negative expressions of their frustration and hopelessness.