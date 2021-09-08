Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship could be the first phone with a 200MP camera

Downloading more RAM has been a long-running joke in tech circles, but a new feature coming to a Samsung smartphone is about as close as we’ll actually get. For those unfamiliar with the joke, random-access memory, or RAM, is a physical part of computers and can’t be downloaded. The joke is associated with those who aren’t tech-savvy and it’s often used to troll people on tech or gaming forums. Unfortunately, downloading RAM has also become almost a scam with plenty of places online and apps on the Play Store offering the ability to upgrade RAM.