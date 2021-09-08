Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship could be the first phone with a 200MP camera
Samsung recently unveiled the ISOCELL HP1, the first 200MP image sensor for smartphones. The sensor is equipped with 0.64μm-sized pixels and offers ultra-high resolution in a tiny package, promising big improvements to low-light performance. The ISOCELL HP1 comes with a new pixel binning technology called ChameleonCell, which allows the sensor to switch between two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layout on the fly depending on the lighting condition. So far, Samsung hasn’t shared any details about when we can expect to see the new sensor on smartphones. But a new leak suggests it may make an appearance on an upcoming Xiaomi flagship.www.xda-developers.com
