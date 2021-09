On his way home from a football camp in Dayton, Ohio, Robert Knapik called his coach. He didn’t want to miss Hemlock’s 7-on-7 camp in Midland. “So he was at camp in Dayton in the morning before he starts the drive home, and he calls me to confirm what time our 7-on-7 starts,” Hemlock coach Adam Clark said. “Seriously. He’s been in camp, working all morning. I told him we could have the 7-on-7 without him.