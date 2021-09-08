10 things in tech you need to know today

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Lam/Reuters

Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech.

Let's get started.

1. Opening arguments in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial begin today. Holmes' lawyers may try to show she truly believed in her blood-testing technology, Reuters reports. We spoke with former employees, who shared their experiences working for Holmes - from her demand for complete devotion to her obsession with secrecy.

2. Facebook says it doesn't read WhatsApp messages - but an investigation found it actually does. A ProPublica investigation found that Facebook employs more than 1,000 workers to sift through content sent by WhatsApp users. Here's what you need to know about the investigation.

3. Amazon wants to bring in-person medical care to 20 more US cities. Through its new primary-care business, Amazon Care, the company plans to bring telehealth and in-home care to Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, and Boston this year, and 16 other cities in 2022. What we know about Amazon's ambitious health care plans.

4. We might have just gotten a sneak peek of Facebook's upcoming smart glasses. Facebook exec Andrew Bosworth posted a video of him throwing pillows at Mark Zuckerberg - and it may have been shot using the forthcoming Facebook glasses. See the videos here.

5. Apple's big iPhone 13 reveal event is on Sept. 14. In an event Apple dubbed "California Streaming," the company is expected to unveil its latest iPhones, as well as updates to the Apple Watch and iPads. What we know about the event so far.

6. Mercedes-Benz just offered a glimpse of its new electric G-Wagen. Going into production around 2024, the all-electric EQG puts a green spin on Mercedes' classic status symbol. Check out the futuristic G-Wagen for yourself.

7. European startups have raised a record $11 billion in venture debt. Founders are increasingly opting for debt, claiming that it is more efficient for financing acquisitions and repeat spends. Here's more on the growing trend.

8. Viral photos show a sprawling Amazon warehouse in Mexico surrounded by deteriorating homes. As Amazon continues to expand its footprint internationally, photos of a massive new fulfillment center in Tijuana have been shared widely across social media. Take a look at the images here.

9. Instacart had a summer filled with unsuccessful dealmaking with Uber and DoorDash. Earlier this summer, Instacart reached out to Uber and DoorDash to try to initiate a merger - but both companies ultimately passed. We outline what that might mean for the future of Instacart.

10. Google just radically changed how it pays employees in stock. The change will allow employees to cash in on their equities sooner, a move that may help lure talent from rivals like Apple and Facebook. Here's what the new policy means for Google employees.

Compiled by Jordan Erb. Tips/comments? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @JordanParkerErb .

Read the original article on Business Insider

