Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated nation, faces deadly surge

Italy now requires travelers from the United States to take a COVID-19 test before arrival, and unvaccinated American visitors must isolate for five days. Sweden is barring all nonessential U.S. visitors. The Netherlands says vaccinated travelers must isolate after arriving from the U.S. — and unvaccinated ones are not welcome there, or in Spain. Norway has banned all Americans except family members of its residents. In removing the U.S. from its "safe list," the European Union has opened the door to myriad rules, restrictions and hurdles. The E.U. suggestion to reimpose restrictions is not binding, however. Some governments may choose to ignore it entirely, creating confusion for travelers. For questions about requirements in a given E.U. member state, the best answers can usually be found on the website of its U.S. Embassy. Most still welcome travelers from the United States without much hassle.