Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 02:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California INCREASING WINDS AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES THE END OF THE WEEK Afternoon breezes will return the middle of the week, lasting through the weekend. Most afternoons will feature gusts 20-30 mph, but Friday is shaping up to potentially have stronger wind gusts of 35-40 mph. This may bring choppy conditions to area lakes, enhanced fire danger, and travel difficulties for high profile vehicles. Chances for thunderstorms will increase early Thursday and Thursday night, potentially lasting into Friday afternoon. The best storm potential will be for areas near and north of I-80, with stray cells possible farther south. Storms will be fast moving with dry lightning strikes possible outside of wet thunderstorm cores. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to have a "plan B" and a way to get to safety should a storm develop near you.

alerts.weather.gov

