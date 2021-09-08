Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Gusty Winds and Thunderstorm Chances Thursday and Friday Afternoon breezes will increase Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds will be a bit stronger Friday as a cold front moves through the region; expect gusts in the 25 to 40 mph range most of the day. This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes along with enhanced fire danger and travel difficulties for high profile vehicles. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. The best storm potential will be Thursday night and Friday morning near and north of I-80. Storms will likely produce spotty amounts of rainfall with brief downpours and dry lightning strikes possible. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to have a "plan B" and a way to get to safety should a storm develop near you. Smoke impacts will remain downwind of the Caldor and Dixie fires tonight and Thursday. Smoke and haze should clear in across most areas by Friday as increasing winds promote smoke dispersion. Smoke impacts for this weekend are uncertain and will depend on fire activity after this system passes.