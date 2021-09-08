CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Mazepin: ‘No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

By Luke Smith, Oleg Karpov
Autosport Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMazepin and Schumacher had run-ins on both Saturday and Sunday at the Dutch Grand Prix, prompting Haas F1 boss Gunther Steiner to plan talks ahead of Monza this weekend. Mazepin was left annoyed after claiming Schumacher broke the team’s agreement by passing him on-track ahead of their final qualifying laps on Saturday, spoiling his session. Schumacher said he had received permission from the team to overtake Mazepin.

