Greater Cleveland haunted house guide 2021: 25 spots to visit for fearful fun

By Anne Nickoloff, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Halloween is more than a month away, but plenty of local haunted houses are already preparing for a season of screams. Looking to enjoy some fearful fun? We’ve put together a guide to haunted houses in Northeast Ohio, along with some other notable attractions in the state that are worth the drive. We’ve also included a few haunted hayrides and corn mazes that are great alternatives for families, especially those with younger children.

