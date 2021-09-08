Are Ohio State football’s Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon the new Tuf Borland and Baron Browning?

Does Ohio State have a future star on its hands with sophomore linebacker Cody Simon? Well, time will tell, but the 6-foot-2, 233-pound Simon certainly shined in the Buckeyes’ season-opening win over Minnesota last Thursday. The most notable play was when Simon shot through the line and sacked Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan. But it wasn’t just that one play; Simon was solid throughout the game and finished with seven tackles. It backed up the offseason reports that Simon was a player on the rise.