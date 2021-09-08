CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

PCSD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Los Reales Road

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash Tuesday night just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Los Reales Road and Camino Libertad.

According to PCSD, a 38-year-old man identified as Robert Valenzuela struck a pedestrian with his vehicle and then left the scene.

PCSD says Valenzuela continued west on Los Reales Rd., where he then hit a utility pole after a failed left turn.

"Mr. Valenzuela abandoned his vehicle and was detained while walking away from the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries," PCSD said.

Criminal charges are pending. This investigation is ongoing.

