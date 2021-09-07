CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Announces ‘California Streaming’ Event September 14

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has announced its next major event, “California streaming,” slated for September 14 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Analysts and users alike have been expecting the iPhone 13, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. Given Apple’s penchant for releasing major hardware updates in September, it’s a good bet we’ll see one or both of these released.

IPhone 13 presentation: schedule and how to watch today’s Apple event online

One week after knowing your date, We are finally on the appointed day to see the Apple Keynote 2021. As you know, this is one of the most important events of the year in the world of technology. Here we will see the latest news from the bitten apple in the field of telephony, smart watches and other accessories and devices with which the company wants to amaze its fans.
Report: Apple TV stick discarded, but more content for Apple TV +

Apple has apparently abandoned plans internally to bring an inexpensive version of its Apple TV streaming box onto the market – for example in the form of an HDMI stick, as known from Amazon’s Fire TV. Instead, the group apparently wants to continue to bring the Apple TV 4K 2021, which costs at least 200 euros, or the outdated Apple TV HD (160 euros from the manufacturer) to men or women.
Microsoft, Google and VPN Apps the Big Winners of Remote Work

Amid the pandemic-fueled transition to remote work, VPNs, Microsoft and Google apps are among the fastest-growing productivity apps. The transition to remote work has impacted virtually every industry, including the app industry. Remote workers have had to rely on phones and tablets more than ever, and that reliance has been a boon for productivity apps.
Asahi Linux Closing In On ‘A Polished Linux Experience’ On M1 Macs

Apple’s M1 Macs may not fully support Linux just yet, but that’s on the verge of changing. Apple’s M1 processors power its next-generation Macs. Based on the same designs the company has been using in its iPhones and iPads for years, the M1 has received accolades for its performance and battery life. While most users are perfectly content with Apple’s macOS, some would prefer to run Linux.
How to delete Apple Watch apps

For any Apple wearable owners out there, here’s how to delete apps on your Apple Watch in just a few easy steps. Apple Watches come with a lot of apps preinstalled, and you can download plenty of additional apps onto your watch for better integration with your iPhone – Spotify for Apple Watch being a great example.
Second fall Apple event to reportedly bring Macs, iPads

We’re just hours away from Apple’s first fall event that will reportedly bring a new iPhone and Apple Watch, but if you’re hoping for an iPad or Mac surprise, you might be waiting a bit longer. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple will be holding a second event this fall “several weeks” after “California Streaming.”
Steve Wozniak Launches Privateer, a Space Startup

Steve Wozniak is embarking on the next chapter of his storied career in tech, launching a space startup. Steve Wozniak is famous for co-founding Apple, along with Steve Jobs. Whereas Jobs’ speciality was his vision and marketing, Wozniak is a technical genius whose creations formed the basis of Apple’s early success.
Apple v Epic: Apple Scores a Victory (Mostly)

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has ruled in the landmark case between Apple and Epic, and largely ruled in Apple’s favor. Epic, the maker of Fortnite, sued Apple over its App Store policies and sought a number of changes to Apple’s business model. The gamemaker objected to the commission Apple charges, being forced to use the App Store, not being able to use its own payment system — pretty much the entire app ecosystem Apple created and it benefited from.
UScellular Taps Nokia For Its 5G Standalone Core

UScellular has extended a contract with Nokia for the Finnish company to provide its 5G standalone core. UScellular is a regional carrier in the US, and currently the fourth-largest in the country, behind Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T. Like most carriers, the company is rolling out its 5G network and has tapped Nokia for its rollout. Nokia will provide its AirScale radios, which will provide both high-speed mmWave and widespread low-band 5G.
Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 6: Every major difference we're expecting based on rumors

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple upgrades the Apple Watch each fall like clockwork, and that's likely to be no different in 2021. Expected to be called the Apple Watch Series 7, the new smartwatch is rumored to come with a refreshed design and faster performance compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. We're anticipating seeing the Series 7 at a virtual Apple event on Sept. 14, where the rumored iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 are also likely to make an appearance.
Everything we expect at tomorrow's Apple event: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 and more

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. The next Apple event is just a day away, and we expect to see the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch 7 and maybe even the AirPods 3. But we won't know for sure until the event kicks off tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST). We could also get a glimpse of the iPad Mini 6 and a ninth-generation iPad later this year.
Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 6: Biggest upgrades we expect to see in Apple's next smartwatch

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple upgrades the Apple Watch each fall like clockwork, and that's likely to be no different in 2021 (unless the new smartwatch experiences delays). Expected to be called the Apple Watch Series 7, the new smartwatch is rumored to come with a refreshed design and faster performance compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. We're anticipating seeing the Series 7 at a virtual Apple event on Sept. 14, where the rumored iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 are also likely to make an appearance.
iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
Realme teases a TV stick with Google TV built-in

Likely the first Chromecast with Google TV alternative. After launching its first Android tablet earlier this month, Realme is now gearing up to launch a 4K TV stick with Google TV built-in. Although the company has shared no information about the upcoming device, a teaser shared by eCommerce platform Flipkart reveals that Realme will announce it during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.
The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector Focuses on a Perfect Picture

There’s nothing like watching films on the big screen. But with limited access to theaters these days, setting up a digital home projector might be your best alternative for an immersive experience until we can all queue for the next blockbuster safely. That said, in years past shopping for a home theater projector could be a bit of an ordeal, primarily because of the costs associated with the setup, placement limitations, and hardware connectivity (not everyone can nor wants to run wires and cables willy-nilly). The latest generation of home theater projectors address several of these issues, integrating a slew of features into a compact form factor with plug-and-play integration that really takes the guesswork of projecting a picture onto a screen or backyard wall up to 300-inches across. The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector is exemplary of this all-in-one approach to home projectors today.
No, Android Apps Are Not Coming to the Xbox

The Xbox will not be getting Windows 11 Android app support, despite some rumors to the contrary. One of the biggest features in Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 is support for Android apps. Microsoft had originally planned on including support when Windows 11 shipped, but the company has since indicated Android support will arrive later.
