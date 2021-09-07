Apple Announces ‘California Streaming’ Event September 14

There’s nothing like watching films on the big screen. But with limited access to theaters these days, setting up a digital home projector might be your best alternative for an immersive experience until we can all queue for the next blockbuster safely. That said, in years past shopping for a home theater projector could be a bit of an ordeal, primarily because of the costs associated with the setup, placement limitations, and hardware connectivity (not everyone can nor wants to run wires and cables willy-nilly). The latest generation of home theater projectors address several of these issues, integrating a slew of features into a compact form factor with plug-and-play integration that really takes the guesswork of projecting a picture onto a screen or backyard wall up to 300-inches across. The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector is exemplary of this all-in-one approach to home projectors today.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO