Connecticut family still looking for answers 20 years after September 11 attacks

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks with Gail Eagleson and her son, Brett, regarding the potential release of documents concerning Saudi Arabia's possible involvement in the 9-11 terrorist attack in New York City. Bruce Eagleson, 53, of Middlefield was killed when the south tower collapsed at the World Trade Center 20 years ago. Christopher Keating

Two full decades after the September 11 attacks, the Eagleson family is still looking for answers.

Their father and husband, Bruce Eagleson of Middlefield, died in the south tower when United Flight 175 crashed into the World Trade Center — and he died after first making sure that 13 of his employees got out of the building safely.

The family, along with others, is pursuing a long-running federal lawsuit to determine if Saudi Arabia can be held responsible for the attacks. This could lead to compensation from the oil-rich nation and would cause a diplomatic disruption since Saudi Arabia is a longtime American ally. So far, investigators have not publicly pinned the blame on the Saudis over the past 20 years, but the families want secret documents to be revealed for the first time.

Nearly 20 years after the attacks, the family received good news in recent days when President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise and ordered federal prosecutors to declassify documents related to a years-long FBI investigation into Saudi Arabia’s role. The families of the victims had told Biden in August that he was not welcome at the annual 9/11 ceremony in lower Manhattan if he did not take steps to release the long-secret documents.

“I’m hopeful, but I also have in the back of my mind that we have been duped many times,” Gail Eagleson said in an interview Tuesday. “Hopefully, this isn’t something to pacify us so that we don’t protest. So it remains to be seen whether they are being truthful and honest with us to declassify the documents. I don’t understand why there is such hesitancy to declassify them.”

Eagleson added, “There’s been so much resistance that I’m worried that if they do declassify that things will be redacted and taken out. I’m just distrustful because the White House and the FBI are trying to make us not see them.”

While the federal government has withheld 9/11 documents for years due to national and international security concerns, Eagleson views it on a personal level.

“If my husband was murdered in Middletown or Middlefield, and the police have a file on it, I would be able to see it,” Eagleson said. “So why can’t I see a file that they have on how my husband was murdered? It seems like you should have a right to know. They’re admitting they have these files, and they’re saying you can’t see them.”

The most official accounting of the terrorist attacks — a report by the 9/11 Commission that was released in 2004 — stated that there was “no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded” the hijackers who flew planes into several buildings that day. The report, though, added that there was a “likelihood” that “charities with significant Saudi government sponsorship diverted funds to al Qaeda.” Overall, 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudis.

Biden’s stance marks a sharp turnaround from President Donald Trump’s administration, in which then-Attorney General William Barr said in 2019 that the documents should remain sealed as a matter of national security.

As the legal case has lasted for years, various documents have been released, but they have not been consequential, Eagleson said.

“To pacify us, they give us documents that are so unrelated to the ones that we want,” Eagleson said. “They’re just general kind of documents that don’t really tell us anything and don’t answer the questions that we’re asking. They’re not saying that they don’t have them. They’re saying they won’t give them to us. There’s a difference.”

Eagleson and her son, Brett, have been working for years with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in their quest for answers.

“There is no senator in the United States who has done more,” Brett Eagleson said. “He is the champion.”

The disclosures, he said, are important because 9/11 changed the world.

“This is America. How is this information that is 20 years old still kept secret?” he asked. “Me, my mom, and thousands of other Americans do not yet have closure because our government refuses to give us the information that it has. This is not a conspiracy theory. This is not speculation. Our government is literally admitting they have the documents.”

The families are particularly interested in a 10-year FBI investigation that became known as Operation Encore that focused on Saudi Arabia and did not begin until 2006 — two years after the 9/11 Commission finished its official report.

Bruce Eagleson, 53, was a manager for the Westfield shopping malls company, and he was working at the World Trade Center on a short-term assignment that started in July 2001 and was scheduled to finish in January 2002. He made sure that all of his fellow employees escaped, but then the tower fell.

“He had every chance to walk out,” Brett Eagleson said. “He was alive after both planes hit. He spoke to my brother, Kyle, and he told my brother that he was going to do what he could to help with the evacuation and then he was going to get out. Then colleagues of his told us that he was last seen going back up the stairs to grab the radios. ... He was alive. He could have walked out the front door.”

Blumenthal played a key role in Congress because federal law had prevented a civil lawsuit against Saudi Arabia, a sovereign nation. But Blumenthal helped change the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, and then successfully battled on a bipartisan basis for a 97-1 vote in the U.S. Senate to override President Barack Obama’s veto. It was the only veto overridden during Obama’s eight years in office.

With the change in the law, Blumenthal said the families now deserve justice.

“Their struggle is not only against the Saudi kingdom to hold them accountable for their potential complicity in 9/11, but also against their own government which has shrouded documents and evidence in secrecy,” Blumenthal said. “As we approach the 9/11 20th anniversary, the least that our own government can do is to make these documents and other evidence available so that these families have their fair day in court.”

Both Republican and Democratic administrations have declined to release the documents.

“President Trump looked these families in the eye and promised to make these documents available — and then broke that promise when his own Department of Justice refused to disclose the evidence,” Blumenthal said. “There is a 20-year trail of shrouding these documents in secrecy as these families seek accountability and justice from the Saudi government.”

Secrecy has been common in other major events in the past. Numerous presidential administrations stalled disclosure for more than 50 years before releasing the history of the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 in Cuba under then-President John F. Kennedy.

“We’re 20 years after the attack,” Blumenthal said of 9/11. “It’s not just the families that deserve the truth. We, the American people, need to know.”

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com