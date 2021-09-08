CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

France rediscover their touch as winless run ends

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaYT4_0bpdU9uO00
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - France v Finland - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France- September 7, 2021 France's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - After five consecutive draws, France found their groove again as they finally managed to get some inspiration in a 2-0 victory against Finland in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Les Bleus, who had long been struggling against compact sides, failed to beat Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ukraine in their previous games.

But, a shift in formation with full backs Theo Hernandez and Leo Dubois moving forward to winger positions in attacking mode, they stretched the defence to strengthen their grip on Group D.

Antoine Griezmann scored a double after some nice combinations with Karim Benzema as the injured Kylian Mbappe's absence was barely felt in Lyon's Groupama stadium.

"I'm very happy with my performance and with that of the team," said Griezmann, who joined Michel Platini in third place of France's all-time scorers with 41 goals, 10 behind Thierry Henry.

"Maybe we found a system that suits us better," he added, although the same formation had been used against Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020 when France suffered a shock exit on penalties.

Les Bleus, however, have regained part of the self-confidence that had eroded during the European Championship.

"We breathe better after this game," said captain Hugo Lloris, who conceded France had been shocked by their Euro fiasco.

"We've enjoyed ourselves even if we were a bit tense at the beginning of the match. We don't want to fall in line. We've reached a very high level and we want to stay up there."

The biggest satisfaction was the relation between Griezmann and Benzema, who set up the Atletico Madrid forward for the opener and created the space that led to the second goal.

It led to questions about Mbappe's role, but coach Didier Deschamps would not be drawn on making long-term changes.

"Kylian was not here, but I prefer if he's here," he said.

"He has his place in this attacking trio," added Deschamps, who fielded Anthony Martial alongside Griezmann and Benzema.

With 12 points from six games, France are in the driving seat to qualify for next year's World Cup as they lead second-placed Ukraine by seven points and third-placed Finland, who have two games in hand, also by seven.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Michel Platini
Person
Theo Hernandez
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Thierry Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Antoine Griezmann#Atletico Madrid#Euro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Not finished yet! Manchester United make signing striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund 'a PRIORITY next summer'... despite their huge £385,000 a week outlay to bring back 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United will reportedly not impact the Old Trafford side's 'priority' pursuit of Erling Haaland next summer. Haaland is one of the most wanted players in world football and has interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as United. ESPN...
Soccerfearthewall.com

Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund Defeat Hoffenheim in Stoppage Time

Borussia Dortmund snatched a victory from visitors Hoffenheim at the Westfalenstadion with a chaotic stoppage time goal, 3-2. Erling Haaland was a frustrated figure all match and looked to be blanked for a third game running. However, the Norwegian god of goals pounced on a ball into the box after both Marius Wolf and Youssoufa Moukoko saw their shots saved, but not Haaland’s.
UEFAESPN

France's winless run continues with Ukraine draw in World Cup qualifying

France's winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D on Saturday. The world champions fell behind when Mykola Shaparenko found the back of the net after 44 minutes before Anthony Martial restored parity early in the second half.
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s winless run in competitive games

The Republic of Ireland have gone 15 competitive games without a win after Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan.Current manager Stephen Kenny has presided over 10 Nations League fixtures and World Cup qualifiers either side of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat by Slovakia without a single three-point haul, extending a trend which dates back to the latter stages of predecessor Mick McCarthy’s reign.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Ireland’s blank run.The managers“It’s really, really special to drive by and see supporters.” 💚Ireland Manager Stephen Kenny gives his thoughts ahead of this evening’s game at the Aviva...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Talking points as Ireland bid to end winless run under Stephen Kenny

The Republic of Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup qualifying campaign reaches the point of no return on Tuesday evening.Stephen Kenny’s men face Group A leaders Serbia at the Aviva Stadium having managed to take just a single point from their opening four games and knowing defeat will almost certainly end even their mathematical hopes of a late fightback.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the showdown in Dublin.Barren runSaturday’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan left Stephen Kenny still without a competitive victory in 11 attempts since replacing Mick McCarthy and extended Ireland’s wait since...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

James McClean calls for patience after winless run under Stephen Kenny continues

James McClean has pleaded for patience as Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny comes under intense pressure with World Cup qualification all but out of his grasp.Kenny, who replaced Mick McCarthy as manager last year, woke on Monday morning to speculation he could be out of a job if Ireland lose to Serbia in Dublin on Tuesday evening after a return of just one point from the first four Group A fixtures left them on the brink of elimination.Wigan’s McClean, who lined up at left wing-back in Saturday evening’s draw with Azerbaijan, acknowledges that a return of one win in...
SoccerYardbarker

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman compares Luuk de Jong with Neymar

Luuk de Jong has been introduced as Barcelona’s new centre-forward after joining from Sevilla on loan. The Dutchman arrived amid a flurry of activity on transfer deadline day that saw Saul join Chelsea, Antoine Griezmann head to Atletico Madrid and De Jong head north to Camp Nou to work under Ronald Koeman, who’s coached him with the Dutch national team. “When there’s a cross, Luuk is more dangerous than Neymar,” Koeman said.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 keys to victory against Celta Vigo on LaLiga’s Matchday 4

Real Madrid resume their campaign this weekend with a long-anticipated return to Real’s home ground, the Bernabeu. As such, this would be a special match. Not only will the fans be there to cheer Los Blancos ON, but, this would also be the first home game of the season after starting the season with three back-to-back games on the road.
SoccerSkySports

Erling Haaland inspires Borussia Dortmund to thrilling win over Bayer Leverkusen

Erling Haaland scored two goals and made another as Borussia Dortmund repeatedly came from behind before beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 and Bayern Munich thumped RB Leipzig 4-1 in a pair of highly-entertaining Bundesliga games on Saturday. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for Leverkusen against Dortmund, toe-poking a goal in the...
Soccergoal.com

Barcelona are lucky to have Depay after Messi exit - Eto'o

The Dutch star joined the Camp Nou outfit on a free transfer in June and he has made a fine start in La Liga with two goals in his first three matches. Samuel Eto’o said his former club Barcelona are lucky to have Memphis Depay after they lost Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-German in August.
Soccerwtaq.com

Soccer-PSG’s Mbappe expected to be fit for Clermont, Messi and Neymar out

PARIS (Reuters) – Lionel Messi and Neymar will miss Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 game against Clermont on Saturday having just returned from international duty but Kylian Mbappe is expected to be in their squad after recovering from a calf injury. Mbappe picked up the injury during France’s 1-1 World...
UEFATribal Football

UEFA president Ceferin: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus would NOT be missed

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the potential departure of European Super League rebels - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus - would not be a concern. The UEFA president explained that he can't understand their decision to form a new European league while also being willing to feature in the Champions League this season.
SoccerBBC

Eduardo Camavinga: Who is Real Madrid's £27m French wonderkid?

It takes a special talent to stand out as a young player in France given this is the country's most fruitful era for producing stars in a generation - but Eduardo Camavinga has done it. And for this gifted teenager, it is simplicity rather than the spectacular that has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy