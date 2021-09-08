Dallas developer proposes 238 apartments at former industrial site along CTfastrak in Newington

The former National Welding site in Newington before contractors tore down the vacant industrial building. Don Stacom

A Texas company is proposing to build 238 apartments in Newington near CTfastrak’s Cedar Street station, potentially the biggest transit-oriented development since the busway opened six years ago.

Anthony Properties is proposing a four-story building with studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The company proposes a 310-car garage, a swimming pool for tenants and a sidewalk to the CTfastrak station.

The public will get to hear details Wednesday at 7 p.m. when the plan and zoning commission conducts a hearing. Details on viewing the online meeting will be at the town’s website at tinyurl.com/3u29tdkj .

When CTfastrak was in the planning stages a decade ago, state officials viewed the four-acre property just off Fenn Road as an ideal location for redevelopment.

The rusting, derelict industrial buildings had been vacant since 1994, and no private developers showed any interest in taking on the environmental cleanup costs to take down the old hulks. Newington took the property in a tax foreclosure in 2008, but appeared to be stuck with an unmarketable eyesore.

But several years later, the state transportation department agreed to build the busway’s Cedar Street station behind the Stop & Shop property, a short walk from the National Welding site.

Planners expected that developers would be lured because of the access to a commuter line linking Newington with New Britain, West Hartford and Hartford. And then-Gov. Dannel Malloy awarded $2 million in state funds to tear down the old metal fabricating building and clean the land beneath it.

But Republicans on Newington’s town council initially resisted efforts to make the tract easier to develop. Some councilors said they feared the state was trying to force high-density housing into town, ignoring the wishes of residents.

Last year, Dallas-based Anthony Properties put forward an offer to pay the town $1.4 million for the property.

Anthony representatives on Wednesday are expected to discuss how many of the apartments would be leased at market rates, and whether any would be set aside for affordable housing.

Assistant Town Planner Erik Hinckley told commissioners in a letter that he has concluded the plan meets the terms of the town’s Transit Oriented Development zone, which was created to foster development near CTfastrak.

When planners created that zone, they wrote that the purpose was to “grow Newington’s grand list, create employment, and provide Newington residents with additional retail, commercial, residential and entertainment opportunities.”

Anthony Properties’ portfolio claims no development experience in Connecticut, but the company has real estate holdings in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina, Minnesota, Iowa, Massachusetts and elsewhere.

One of its major development projects, Sunnybrook Village in Sioux City, Iowa, has more than 200 apartments along with an extensive retail center.

It also built the Colonnade at State College, a shopping center in Pennsylvania.