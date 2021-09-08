CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut’s moratorium on electricity, gas and water cutoffs that began at the start of the pandemic is coming to an end

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbxSZ_0bpdTrBY00
Stonington, Ct. - 07/09/2021 - An Eversource lineman repairs a Stonington line damaged during Tropical Storm Elsa. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

An 18-month moratorium dating to the start of the pandemic that halted gas, electric and water shutoffs for nonpayment by customers ends Sept. 15.

Service will not be disconnected for residential customers who are identified as having a financial hardship. The Berlin-based utility urges customers to seek information about payment assistance options and protection from service disconnection.

“The last thing we want to do is disconnect anyone’s service, but the fact is unpaid energy bills increase costs for all customers,” said Jess Cain, Eversource vice president of customer operations.

Eversource advises business and residential customers who are having trouble paying their bills to contact the utility to work out a payment plan or assistance program.

The state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority ordered Eversource Energy and United Illuminating in March 2020 to halt utility shutoffs, except for public safety, during the public health emergency declared by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Companies including Eversource Energy and United Illuminating asked regulators in February for authority to resume shutting off power. The Lamont administration urged then that the moratorium remain in place, saying Connecticut is “too early” in emerging from COVID-19 to begin lifting the ban on utility shutoffs.

The ban on residential service disconnections based on hardship remains in effect through Nov. 1. By law, a winter ban on disconnections based on hardship take effect and extends through May 1, 2022.

The moratorium was imposed in response to hardships that quickly emerged in March 2020 as the pandemic swept through Connecticut. Hundreds of thousands of workers were left unemployed, with no income to pay their bills.

Due to disparities in income, residents of low-income households would be harder hit by electricity, gas and water cut-offs than higher income residents, a factor cited by Attorney General William Tong when he asked PURA in March 2020 to impose a moratorium.

PURA had fined several utilities over allegations that customer service representatives gave misleading information to customers about hardship designations and other issues.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stonington, CT
Government
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Industry
City
Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Hartford, CT
Business
Hartford, CT
Government
Stonington, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hartford Courant An#Eversource Energy#United Illuminating#Pura#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with formal observances

It was a day of respect, remembrance and ceremony as Connecticut honored those who’d died during the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001. Anniversary events have taken many forms over the past week, from informal sharing of anecdotes and memories to performances and dedications. Saturday’s observances appeared to be marked by formality and somber reflection. Events held around the state on Saturday ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Hartford police say a body was found in Bushnell Park

Hartford police are investigating a body discovered Sunday morning in Bushnell Park. The man’s body was found around 7:30 a.m. and taken to the medical examiner’s office. Police said there was no obvious sign of trauma. Police did not release the man’s name or say where in the park the body was discovered. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene divisions responded and assumed the ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy