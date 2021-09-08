CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Don't believe Britain's bleak outlook on U.S. 'isolationism'

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2ihn_0bpdTWqP00
U.S. President Joe Biden is a firm internationalist and will not abandon ship over NATO and America’s Pacific allies, despite the bleak outlook from Britain. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Writing in the London Times on Friday, Iain Martin's fear about the end of Pax Americana and America leaving the rest of the world in the cold after the Afghanistan debacle would have been mitigated had he referred to two of the United States' greatest humorists: Mark Twain and Jack Kennedy.

As we all know, Twain mused that reports of his death were greatly exaggerated.

The young president freely admitted that "the only thing worse than being an enemy of America was being a friend and ally." And to paraphrase Winston Churchill, "In the end, America will come to the rescue."

So when Martin writes, "This may sound like a bleak outlook. But America has sent the rest of us a clear message. Unless or until a new U.S. president who is not an isolationist appears, we will have to work on the assumption that we cannot rely on America" -- do not believe him.

Yes, for the first time perhaps since Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, or Argentina briefly seized the Falklands in 1982, a "global Britain" is understandably united in the way the Biden administration inexplicably and incompetently managed the Afghan withdrawal up until the brilliant final escape from Kabul airport that could have been a Dien Bien Phu or Little Bighorn military catastrophe. There was no excuse for the gross failure not to consult with allies in advance and not to anticipate the operation disintegrating. And here the U.S. military is much to blame as well.

That said, while the Afghan retreat may be seen as a stain on the president and his presidency -- and Republicans will do their worst to make it indelible as the Democrats would have attempted if given the opportunity to reverse the favor with Donald Trump -- as far as American politics are concerned, La Affaire Afghanistan is virtually over. Even catastrophes, as war plans never survive first contact, are affected by news cycles. Not only has Hurricane Ida consumed all the attention, the Republican Texas Legislature may have clumsily and stupidly ceded the 2022 congressional and the 2024 presidential elections to the Democrats.

The Legislature, with the full support of a stealthy Supreme Court, took the first step of ending Roe vs. Wade and a woman's right to choose by banning all abortions -- even for rape and incest -- after six weeks gestation. That case will go to the courts. However, irrespective of party, overwhelmingly, women support Roe vs. Wade as established law. And virtually all women will strongly object to making no exceptions for rape, incest or the mother's health as the law demands.

For most Americans, Hurricane Ida, Roe vs. Wade and other future events will likely consign the Afghan mess to yesterday's news and the ignominious rubbish dump. To pound this argument even further, the truly shocking events of Jan. 6 and the storming of the U.S. Capitol to finish the job the British started in 1814, is almost forgotten. Memories tend to be short when crises are daily events and COVID-19 is still running rampant.

About Martin's point, however one views Joe Biden on the pullout, he is a firm internationalist and will not abandon ship over NATO and America's Pacific allies, no matter how cynical JFK may have been. One argument for leaving -- and perhaps the Brexiters should have plagiarized it -- was to focus more intently on the main events, namely China and Russia, and not the 21-year-old side show in Afghanistan. To deal with these two main competitors, the United States can only succeed with allies. And no one is even suggesting the United States will withdraw troops from Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Yes, before the cavalry came to the rescue in Fort Apache, Kabul, the critics were right. As America's "special partner" since Franklin D. Roosevelt and Churchill shared cigars in Nova Scotia in August 1941, Britons were warranted in the depth of the negative reactions to the end of endless wars without even a by your leave. But that does not mean the United States is leaving the field of battle and will never return -- to the contrary.

Should Afghanistan descend into chaos, rapidly or over time, the Biden team will bear that responsibility, which it will. However, on the other side of the coin, where else could America's allies go? And do not forget that Churchill's optimism about the cousins will certainly trump Kennedy's more pessimistic outlook.

Harlan Ullman is UPI's Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist, senior adviser at Washington, D.C.'s Atlantic Council, prime author of "shock and awe" and author of the upcoming book, "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large."

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
40K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iain Martin
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#U S#Isolationism#Uk#The London Times#Nazi#Falklands#Republicans#Democrats#Supreme Court#Americans#British#Nato#Britons#Atlantic Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
WorldCBS News

U.S. and Germany warn Iran that patience for a resumption of talks on the nuclear deal is "not indefinite"

Ramstein Air Base, Germany — The U.S. and Germany on Wednesday stepped up pressure on Iran to return soon to talks on its nuclear program, with Germany's foreign minister saying that a delay of two or three months floated by Tehran is too long. The remaining parties to the 2015 accord with world powers meant to contain Iran's nuclear program held several rounds of talks in Vienna earlier this year on how to bring the U.S. back into the deal and how Iran can return to compliance with its terms.
PoliticsWashington Post

The world 9/11 created: The waning of the American superpower

This is the fourth and final installment in a short series from Today’s WorldView for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Sign up to get the rest of the newsletter free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Europe Should Drop the Act on Afghanistan

The only thing worse than the American foreign-policy establishment glossing over 20 years of failure and defeat to blame Joe Biden for the loss in Afghanistan is the myopia of the British and European establishments joining in. Ever since the Taliban suddenly returned to power weeks ago, we in Europe...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

Iran, China and Russia make PR hay from U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 in pursuit of what it saw as its ultimate enemy: Al Qaeda. And then it stayed. Twenty years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack on the United States and amid its chaotic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has declared the end to an era of major military interventionism.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

India, Australia call for global action in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top ministers from India and Australia on Saturday called for international anti-terror efforts in Afghanistan, bolstering mutual security ties and blunting China’s growing regional assertiveness. Australia’s foreign and defense ministers met their Indian counterparts in New Delhi, the second stop on a four-nation tour. Australia’s Foreign...
PoliticsWashington Times

Chinese media accuse U.S. of biological warfare

The Chinese Communist Party has stepped up a war of words against the U.S., airing direct accusations that Washington engaged in biological warfare against China. An Aug. 27 essay that circulated online in both the official Xinhua news agency and the state-controlled People’s Daily newspaper is being viewed by some analysts as a sign China could soon return to the Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s, when bands of Red Guard zealots upended the ruling Communist Party in the world’s most populous state.
U.S. Politicswhbl.com

Biden to outline plan to curb coronavirus Delta variant as cases grow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy aimed at fighting the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant and increasing U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations, a White House official said on Tuesday. The United States is struggling to combat a wave of infections driven by the...
U.S. Politicsbleedingheartland.com

The lie wasn't the worst thing Ernst said about Biden, Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst became fodder for fact-checkers last week when she wrongly said of President Joe Biden, “Not once has he expressed empathy and gratitude to the men and women who have put the uniform on and have fought so bravely overseas the last 20 years to keep our homeland safe. And I feel that by not acknowledging his gratitude for them, he’s diminishing their service.”
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

China Is Laying Climate Traps for the United States

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, representing the United States in China-based talks this week, faces a formidable opponent: a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for nearly one-third of current global carbon dioxide emissions. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined—and pushes the United States to compensate for its own planet-poisoning ways. This is a major challenge for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as it seeks to promote the “Road to Glasgow,” where the United Kingdom will host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy