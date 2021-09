Singapore-based Buy Now, Pay Later operator Atome has launched Atome+, its in-app loyalty rewards programme in Singapore. Through Atome+, shoppers will earn points for purchases made using Atome across online and offline retailers in Singapore. These points can be redeemed against further purchases at selected merchants, including LEGO, Kinohimitsu, Pedro, and Melissa, or to offset future transactions. Atome shoppers earn 1 Atome+ point for every USD 1 spent. To celebrate the launch of Atome+ in Singapore, shoppers will receive up to 3 times more Atome+ points from 9 to 12 September 2021. Existing Atome users can also earn additional 1,000 points for every successful referral from now until 30 September 2021.