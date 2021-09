Patricia Schmitter, sister-in-law of Father Phil Schmitter, gently reminded her brother to take care of his health every time he stood during his retirement party. After 50 years as a priest, the last 13 at Christ the King Catholic Church, there were many people who wanted to come and say hello—and goodbye—and he stood to greet them all. The day before the retirement party, Schmitter’s doctor told him that he had gout—which explained the foot pain he’d felt for a while—and said Schmitter should stay off of his feet.