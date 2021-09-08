CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Robert F. Kennedy’s Widow Opposes Parole For His Killer

KABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — The 93-year-old widow of the late Robert F. Kennedy is opposing parole for his convicted assassin. Ethel Kennedy says Sirhan Sirhan should not be let out after a California state parole board recommended his release last month. Sirhan Sirhan shot and killed the New York Democratic Senator in Los Angeles in 1968 as Kennedy was running for president. Recently, some of Kennedy’s grown children have come out in support of parole, but many more oppose his release.

