In the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14, Goodwill Manasota was contacted by Mary Gillespie, a staff member from Faith United Methodist Church in Bradenton. Gillespie reported that Faith UMC's sister church and orphanage in Haiti were at the epicenter of the earthquake, noting that they had no food, shelter or clothing, and that many were injured. She added that the children were getting sick from exposure to the elements and that, in response to the dire need, Faith UMC would be sending a shipping container with donations from our community to help those who were affected. On the list of critical needs was children's clothing; Goodwill Manasota responded with the donation and delivery of 261 lbs. of children's clothing. The shipping container was scheduled for shipment to Haiti on September 4.