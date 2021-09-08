As best Bucs teams can attest, first games can leave false impressions

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after the his team's 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 opener. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The planets seem aligned for a nationally televised, season-opening spectacle at Raymond James Stadium. Bucs vs. Cowboys, a prime-time clash warranting a pregame concert. After Ed Sheeran croons, the Bucs will cruise, oddsmakers say.

Just don’t wallow in the worst-case scenario. Even if Tom Brady and Co. flop on opening night, history indicates they’ll turn things around in short order.

Both of Tampa Bay’s world title teams lost their season openers. Moreover, three of the four Bucs teams to reach the NFC Championship contest lost Game One. As we reflect on those openers (from 1979, 1999, 2002 and 2020), just bear in mind that a Week One defeat should be treated like falling off a log. Not a cliff.

Sept. 1, 1979

Bucs 31, Lions 16 (Tampa)

Three years after the franchise’s debut, the Bucs began this breakthrough season with a Saturday night special of sorts. (Side note: Four times from 1977-81, their home openers were on Saturday night). Before a crowd of 68,225 at the old “Sombrero” (Tampa Stadium), the Bucs established a then-team record with 229 rushing yards (121 by rookie Jerry Eckwood). Eventual Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon had a 29-yard scoop-and-score in the first quarter.

Epilogue: The victory started a five-game, season-opening win streak, propelling Tampa Bay to its first postseason berth. It lost 9-0 to the Rams in the NFC title game at home.

Sept. 12, 1999

Giants 17, Bucs 13 (Tampa)

The second Bucs team to reach the NFC title game actually began 2-3, with none of those three defeats as ugly as this opener before a disgusted Raymond James Stadium audience of 65,026. Trent Dilfer threw a pick-six, had a fumble returned for a touchdown and was benched following his third interception. The ineptitude allowed the Giants to leave Tampa 1-0 despite totaling only 107 yards and four first downs.

Epilogue: When Dilfer went down with a broken collarbone in late November, St. Petersburg’s own Shaun King stepped in. The rookie led the Bucs to four wins in their last five regular season contests, and ultimately the NFC title game.

Sept. 8, 2002

Saints 26, Bucs 20 (OT) (Tampa)

In his game story for the St. Petersburg Times, veteran Bucs beat reporter Rick Stroud probably encapsulated Jon Gruden’s Tampa Bay coaching debut best when he likened it to “watching a patient wake up from a coma just long enough to say goodbye.” The Saints led 20-10 with roughly five minutes remaining when Brad Johnson summoned his inner Elway down the stretch (12-for-19, 107 yards) to lead two scoring drives, including Martin Gramatica’s 40-yard field goal with four seconds to play. But in overtime, punter Tom Tupa had to pull the ball down in his own end zone when his protection failed, and his pitch toward teammate John Howell went into Saints linebacker James Allen’s hands to end the game.

Epilogue: The Bucs won nine of their next 10 en route to a franchise-best 12-4 finish, then steamrolled through the postseason, capped by a 48-21 rout of the Raiders in Super Bowl 37.

Sept. 13, 2020

Saints 34, Bucs 23 (New Orleans)

If any of Tampa Bay’s five 2020 defeats warrants a disclaimer, it’s this one. Denied a conventional offseason due to the pandemic, Tom Brady still was learning the offense — and nuances of his teammates — when he began his Bucs tenure against the seasoned Saints and their 15th-year quarterback (Drew Brees). Brady led an 85-yard scoring drive on his first possession before things turned sour in a hurry. By the end of this grim afternoon, Brady had thrown two picks (including one returned for a touchdown) and had been sacked three times.

Epilogue: Suffice to say, Brady got his bearings. The Bucs won their last eight contests, including Super Bowl 55.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.