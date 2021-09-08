Lobbying world

© Greg Nash

Hana Greenberg joined the Retail Industry Leaders Association as vice president of tax. Greenberg most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) and previously served as a legislative aide to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Visa Inc. appointed Lila Nieves-Lee as senior director for U.S. government engagement. Nieves-Lee most recently was vice president of government affairs for Autos Drive America. She previously served as a legislative assistant to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and staff director for the Senate Banking Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee.

Nick Xenakis joined Covington & Burling LLP as special counsel. Xenakis previously served as Democratic general counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee and chief counsel to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Jessica Rich joined Kelley Drye & Warren LLP as of counsel. Rich previously served as director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection from 2013 to 2017 and spent 26 years at the agency.

Intel Corp. hired Shannon Taylor as head of technology and manufacturing policy. Taylor most recently was senior vice president and senior counsel for government affairs at the Information Technology Industry Council. She previously served as Republican counsel to the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Signal Group hired Chris Ortman as executive vice president for communications. Ortman previously led communications at the Motion Picture Association and served as a national spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration.

Bill McQuillen joined Invariant as a principal. McQuillen previously was an executive vice president at Burson Cohn & Wolfe and worked as a reporter at Bloomberg News for 15 years.